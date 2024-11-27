Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked video shows the brand isn't afraid to go the iPhone way

Samsung's Galaxy flagship phones have followed the iPhone route lately when it comes to the design of the devices—make enough changes to make people notice, but still stay familiar to the original, proven design language. Starting with the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung has consistently opted for incremental updates to its flagship designs. Fast forward to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which closely resembles its predecessors, the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra, yet introduces meaningful refinements such as a flat display and a more ergonomic size. Now, it seems Samsung is set to continue this trend with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Why? Read on. Screen grab from the alleged leaked video of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra(1gzlim3 - Reddit)

Leaked Video Allegedly Shows Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Rounded Corners

This is because the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to sport rounded corners, moving past the sharp corners which many people complained about, as they hurt their hand after prolonged use. Multiple sources have more or less confirmed that Samsung may indeed opt for a design that incorporates curved corners to make the devices more comfortable in hand, and now a leaked video on Reddit shows a device that is alleged to be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The device has a flat-front glass design, flat back and flat sides, but one notable difference has to be the curved corners. The phone is more rounded and looks like it could be more comfortable to hold as well. The rest of the design, the camera layout, stays exactly the same as the S24 Ultra, the S23 Ultra and the S22 Ultra before that.

Little meaningful changes to add up to the overall experience—that is the sort of experience Samsung seems to be going for.

Based on this leak, it is evident that Samsung seems to have listened to user feedback, as many users have complained that Samsung's S series flagships offer class-leading performance, but coupled with the size, the corners hurt, especially if they were not using cases.

As for rest of the design bits, the S25 Ultra is likely going to be made out of titanium, as the S24 Ultra switched to the material, and the latest iPhones offer it as well. Samsung may not want to miss out. The back glass appears to be the same titanium gray colour that the S24 Ultra comes with. So, it could be possible that the colour could be making a comeback, similar to the iPhone 16 Pro's natural titanium, which it also shares with the iPhone 15 Pro.

What to Expect From the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Apart From the Design Change?

Based on leaks, it is expected that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will support the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which happens to be Qualcomm's latest and greatest flagship processor. Alongside, several reports claim that Samsung could opt for 16GB RAM to make way for advanced AI features. However, this remains to be seen, but wouldn't be unlikely considering phones like the Pixel 9 Pro XL have already switched to 16GB RAM. As for the optics, based on the video leaks, it is expected that the Samsung S25 Ultra could support the same quad-camera setup, consisting of two telephoto lenses, a wide lens and an ultrawide lens.

