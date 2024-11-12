Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: 5 biggest rumoured upgrades
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Know if it's worth upgrading to the new generation S-series model launching in January 2025.
Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch early in January 2025 with three models, the standard Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung’s S series models have been hyped for their powerful performance, best-in-class camera, and Galaxy AI features. Now as the launch timeline is closing, it is worth considering if the new generation will be a worthy upgrade or not. Therefore, to gain a greater understanding of what the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra will look like, let’s have a look at the rumoured upgrades in comparison to the current Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Have a look at the in-depth specs comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra along with expected upgrades to know if worth spending a huge amount of money.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Design: With the current Galaxy S24 Ultra model, users raised several complaints about the bulky design and flat edges. Therefore, to rectify these issues, Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to get slightly curved edges and it will likely be slimmer than its predecessor. However, the titanium frame, quad camera setup, S-pen placement, etc are expected to remain the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
- Display: In terms of display, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched with a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have a slightly bigger display of 6.8-inch with the same M13 OLED display, therefore, the display features may remain the same as the predecessor.
- Performance: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely get Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC which is a major upgrade from Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Therefore, the new generation will be faster and more powerful than the previous generation. Additionally, the new-gen may also be upgraded from 12GB RAM to 16RAM, offering improved performance efficiency.
- Camera: The Galaxy S24 Ultra is popularly known to have one of the best cameras. It features a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Now, with Galaxy S25 Ultra, the ultrawide camera is expected to get an upgrade from 12MP to 50MP, however, other specs may remain the same. There are also rumours about variable capabilities for the telephoto lens that may offer fixed focal lengths.
- Battery and Galaxy AI: The Galaxy S24 Ultra was announced with a 5000mAh battery and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to have the same battery size. However, with a new processor and increased RAM, the new generation may offer longer battery life. Apart from these upgrades, Samsung may announce a new Galaxy AI feature with OneUI 7 next year