Samsung Galaxy S26 5G series price in India will likely start at…

Samsung is expected to launch the next-generation S series models in the coming months. The Galaxy S26 series has already started to appear in leaks and rumours on the internet, giving us an early glimpse of what Samsung may reveal. The upcoming series is expected to have three models: the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra may not get a price hike.(Ice Universe)

Earlier, it was rumoured that the Galaxy S26 Plus would be replaced by the Galaxy S26 Edge model. However, the latest leaks suggest that this might not be the case. In addition, we may have an idea of the pricing strategy of the upcoming S series models. Therefore, what the Galaxy S26 5G series will likely cost in India.

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G series prices in India

As each year passes, there is confusion about which chipset Samsung is expected to use for the Galaxy S26 series. As of now, it is expected that in a few regions the models will likely be powered by the Exynos 2600, while in others, it may come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 3 processor. Therefore, the prices may fluctuate with the use of processors. As of now, no price hike is reported for the Galaxy S26 5G models. Hence, we expect them to be priced the same as the current Galaxy S25 models. Here’s what prices you can expect to see:

- The standard Samsung Galaxy S26 will likely start at Rs. 80,999 for the 256GB storage variant

- The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus will likely be launched at Rs. 99,999 for the 256GB storage variant

- Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be priced at Rs. 1,29,999 for the 256GB storage variant.

However, if the price hike is reported, then we can expect a Rs. 5000 to Rs. 10,000 price hike for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra model. Now we will have to wait until January 2026 to confirm the pricing and upgrades expected to debut with the new generation Samsung flagships.