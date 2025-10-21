Samsung Galaxy S26 5G vs Galaxy S25 5G: What upgrades to expect next year

Samsung will likely introduce the new generation Galaxy S series models in January 2026. The lineup is expected to consist of three models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Pro model was said to be the new base variant of the S series, although the rumours have now reversed. To know what we can expect, we have compared the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 features with the Galaxy S25 model to know if it's an upgrade. Samsung Galaxy S26 5G mobile will likely launch early next year. Know what the upgrades look like.(Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G vs Galaxy S25 5G: Design and display

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 model next year, but it may not look very different from previous generation models. According to reports, the smartphone is expected to feature a pill-shaped camera module housing a triple camera setup. It is expected to be slightly thinner than the Galaxy S25 model. In addition, it may have a larger screen size in comparison to its predecessor.

For display, the Galaxy S26 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR+ support. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 model features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G vs Galaxy S25 5G: Performance and battery

The Samsung Galaxy S26 5G is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2600 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. Therefore, we can expect some performance upgrades. However, it may not be as powerful as the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 model features a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, bringing powerful performance and AI capabilities.

The Galaxy S26 is expected to be backed by a 4300mAh battery, which comes as an upgrade from the Galaxy S25’s 4000mAh battery. However, the charging speed may remain the same at 25W for wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G vs Galaxy S25 5G: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S25 may share a similar triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens, based on the latest leak. However, Samsung may include some software-related upgrades.