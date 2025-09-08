Samsung Galaxy S26 series camera features leaked months before launch- All details

Samsung's next-generation S series model launch is a couple of months away, and leaks surrounding the devices have already started to circulate on the internet. Earlier, we came across design leaks for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra; now the smartphone’s camera details have emerged, revealing what we can expect during launch. Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup will likely get a major revamp with new models, camera upgrades, and more.(Ice Universe)

Reportedly, the Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to get a major revamp in terms of new models. The series is expected to consist of two new models, the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge, launching alongside the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Now, as per the leaked camera specifications, the flagship series may not offer significant upgrades. Here’s what we know about the Galaxy S26 camera features so far.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series camera upgrades

According to a tipster who goes by the name Roland Quandt revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely feature a quad camera set that may consist of a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The ultra-slim Galaxy S26 Edge could feature a dual camera setup that may consist of a 200MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the Galaxy S26 Pro could feature a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP ultrawide camera.

While the camera feature may look similar to the current models, Samsung may introduce some software-based upgrades, improving the camera quality of the flagships. In addition, we are quite excited to see what the new Pro model will have in store for users, since it is expected to replace the standard Galaxy S26 model.

Apart from these features, the Galaxy S26 series will likely feature an extra NFC antenna, whereas the Ultra model is rumoured to feature a new privacy protection panel. However, the features are based on leaks and rumours; therefore, take the information with a grain of salt. Now, we will have to wait until January 2026 to witness the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series.