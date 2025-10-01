Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile design render leaked, likely to ditch…

The new-generation flagships will start to debut will start to launch from this month, bringing premium features and upgrades. While we will witness plenty of smartphone launches this year, fans are quite curious to see what Samsung has been planning for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. While we still have a few months left for the Galaxy S26 series launch, leaks surrounding its features and specifications have started to appear on the rumour mill. Now, in the latest leak, a tipster has shared the rendered image of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile, showcasing a potential design based on rumours. Therefore, here’s an early sneak peek of Galaxy S26 Ultra design. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G renders reveal potential redesign.(OnLeaks x Android Headline)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G renders

Tech publication Android Headline, in collaboration with OnLekas, has shared CAD-based renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile. Based on the renders, the smartphone looks quite similar to the current Galaxy S25 Ultra model with a flat design, but it has curvier edges. However, we can spot a new camera island design that houses three camera lenses. The fourth camera and LED flash are placed on the right of the camera module. Reportedly, the smartphone will ditch the boxy design for a more slim design.

On the right side, we can spot the volume and power buttons, and at the bottom, the S Pen, the SIM card tray, and USB-C port. On the display, there’s a front camera, but the bezel looks slimmer and refined. Therefore, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may bring minor design changes to enhance the look and feel of the flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: Expected upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor or the Exynos 2600 chip, based on region. The flagship is expected to feature a quad-camera setup that may include a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x zoom, and an upgraded 12MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. We can expect the same 5000mAh battery, but with faster 65W charging. Apart from these features, we are awaiting more information to come forward, to know what the next generation of Samsung flagship has in store for users.