Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile tipped to get a new display tech for enhanced privacy

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is expected to get a major display upgrade to enhance user privacy and prevent prying eyes. Earlier this year, Samsung Display showcased a new display technology called “Flex Magic Pixel” at the MWC and K-Display 2025 events, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to manipulate the pixels on the display for user privacy. What was showcased as a concept could now become part of Samsung’s high-end smartphones next year. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G could debut with a new OLED display called “Flex Magic Pixel."(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Reportedly, Samsung will likely use this display technology for the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G for privacy. Alongside the S series model, we could potentially see the Flex Magic Pixel display on next year’s foldable as well. If the rumours are to be true, then this display upgrade could be one of the unique selling points for the S series Ultra model, and could build a new competitive edge for other smartphone brands.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G display upgrade

According to several reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is rumoured to feature a Flex Magic Pixel OLED screen, which is a new display technology developed by the South Korean giant. This new display comes with a built-in privacy screen that uses AI to adjust the viewing angle of individual pixels.

The display is said to use AI to recognise any sensitive app, such as a banking or UPI payments app, being opened, and it instantly adjusts the pixel, making it only visible to the owner or for the frontal view. Hence, the side view will be blurred, preventing peeking eyes from getting any personal or sensitive information about the user.

We can say that it works similarly to privacy screen protectors; however, they come and impact the viewing experience in terms of brightness and overall display quality. With the new OLED display technology, this might not be the case. As of now, the new display is expected for the Galaxy S26 Ultra models. Rumours also suggest that the technology could be transferred to the foldable models next year.

This upgrade could come as a unique surprise for users and competitors, since other Android flagships may not provide such display technology, including Apple. Therefore, Samsung could set the flagship bar high in 2026. However, we still have a few months to confirm these claims as the Galaxy S26 series is not expected to debut until January 2026.