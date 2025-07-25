Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G tipped for major battery upgrade after 5 years

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is expected to be more exciting next year due to several reasons. Firstly, the smartphone is tipped to get a new camera sensor for the main camera and the telephoto lens. Secondly, Samsung may stick to the Snapdragon chips for its flagship series. However, we have come across one major leak that makes the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G game-changing. Reportedly, the smartphone is tipped to get the battery and charging upgrade we all have been waiting for. Yes, the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is expected to get a bigger battery after 2020, and fast charging, than the usual 45W next year. Here’s everything we know so far about the ultra-premium smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G could be worth upgrading due to this awaited battery upgrade.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G battery upgrade

Over the years, Samsung has been integrating a 5000mAh battery and 45W fast charging into its Galaxy S series Ultra variants. However, in 2026, this is expected to change as the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G will likely get a bigger battery. A tipster who goes by the name @chunvn8888 shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) revealing that the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G could get a 5500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The post was shared as a comment to a previous leak by tispter Phone Art, who claimed that Samsung could bring a faster charging capacity for the Samsung S26 Ultra model. Therefore, if rumours are true, then the smartphone could offer a 10% upgrade in battery capacity and a 45% increase in charging speed. Therefore, this could come as a relief to buyers, since Samsung has been introducing the Ultra models with a 5000mAh battery since 2020, whereas other brands have drastically changed their battery game.

Therefore, the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G could look more exciting in comparison to its predecessor with new cameras, upgraded performance, and finally a bigger battery.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: What we know so far

Next year, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is expected to get an even slimmer and lighter build. It is also tipped to get a 1/1.1-inch Sony camera sensor and is likely to maintain the 200MP resolution. In addition to a new main camera, the smartphone is also expected to feature a 12MP telephoto lens, an upgrade from a 10MP lens. For performance, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G could be powered by a Samsung-made Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 processor, paired with 16GB RAM.