Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra at 50% cost? Samsung’s new plan explained

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Samsung has launched a new ownership programme called “Galaxy Forever” along with the launch of its latest flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S26. The company is looking to make its latest flagship smartphone accessible to more consumers across India.

How the Galaxy Forever programme works? Samsung has introduced a new model under this programme, where buyers can own the Galaxy S26 series smartphone for a whole year by paying only 50% of the cost of the smartphone through 12 no-cost EMIs. At the end of the programme period, buyers can return the device, upgrade to the next Galaxy smartphone or retain the phone by paying the rest 50% amount.

Samsung is looking forward to meeting the rising demand for its high-end smartphones by offering buyers the option of owning the smartphone without the burden of such a high price. Consumers today want access to the latest technology with flexibility and convenience.

Consumers can opt for the programme by accessing Samsung's official online store and over 1,500 Samsung Experience Stores across India. Consumers are offered the option of using credit cards to pay for no-cost EMIs or Samsung Finance+ for simplified access to credit at low documentation costs.

Additional benefits As part of the package, Samsung has included its Samsung Care+, which covers up to ₹13,999. This provides accidental and liquid damage protection for 13 months. This further cements the no-questions-asked return policy that Samsung promises to its customers.

In terms of pricing, Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Plus starts at ₹1,19,999. On the other hand, Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra begins at a slightly higher rate of ₹1,39,999. Samsung’s Galaxy Forever scheme comes at a monthly cost of ₹749.92.

In addition to that, Samsung has also extended its Galaxy Forever scheme to corporate employees as well as students through its Corporate+ and Student+ platforms. This further cements Samsung’s plans to tap into a wider consumer base.

According to industry sources, flexible ownership plans are becoming increasingly relevant in India’s premium smartphone space. This is because consumers are increasingly looking to own affordable smartphones that are also at the forefront of technological advancements. Samsung’s Galaxy Forever scheme could potentially set a new benchmark in terms of how consumers in India buy Samsung’s flagship products.