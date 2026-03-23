Samsung Galaxy S26 users can now use AirDrop with iPhones, seriously

Samsung introduces a major upgrade to the Galaxy S26 series, enabling file sharing with Apple devices. File sharing between Apple and Android devices has never been simple; users often have to rely on third-party apps or some workarounds to share files between these devices. This gap could finally be closing, as Samsung is bringing this feature to its smartphones. The Galaxy S26 series can airdrop files to Apple devices By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

According to the details, Samsung is adding a new feature to the Quick Share file sharing service, which allows smoother and seamless transfer across devices. The rollout begins March 23 in Korea and will gradually expand to other regions, including Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia and North America. The feature will only land on the Samsung Galaxy S26 series for now, but a braoader availability is expected later.

For years, Apple’s AirDrop has been one of the biggest selling points of its ecosystem, offering quick and hassle-free transfers between iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Android users, on the other hand, have long depended on solutions like Nearby Share, which eventually evolved into Quick Share through Samsung and Google’s partnership.

Despite those improvements, cross-platform transfers have always been a pain point, especially when sharing with Apple devices. Samsung’s recent move could finally change that, hinting at a future where Galaxy users can share files with iPhones as easily as iPhone users do with AirDrop.

This isn’t the first time someone has tried to bridge that divide. Google previously pushed for smoother cross-device sharing, but Apple’s walled garden approach made genuine interoperability almost impossible. If Samsung manages to make this work reliably, it could redefine how Android and Apple devices communicate.

More importantly, this feature gives the Galaxy S26 series a level of distinction beyond just performance or camera upgrades. It positions the device as a step toward breaking down ecosystem barriers. For people juggling both Android and iOS devices, or for families with a mix of both, this upgrade could be one of the most useful improvements in recent years.