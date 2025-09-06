Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra first look: Laptop in a tablet's body

On September 4, Samsung introduced the latest generation of S series tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, at the Galaxy event. These flagship tablets bring new upgrades to how we multitask, blurring the lines between a laptop and a tablet. At the event, we had the chance to have a first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, which is the company’s biggest tablet, that can literally be used as a laptop if you get the keyboard case. This year, the tablet is not only slimmer and portable, but Samsung has also introduced some intuitive productivity features with OneUI 8. Therefore, here’s our first impression or first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra flaunts a slimmer build with advanced productivity features.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Design and display:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with new S-Pen(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra comes with a sleek and lightweight design, despite having a massive screen size. Interestingly, the tablet is just 5.1mm slim and weighs about 692 grams. In-hand, the size feels a little uncomfortable, but if you have the right accessories like the keyboard case or book cover, then you can get great support for usage. Overall, the design is pretty similar to the previous generation model, and both look quite promising.

Coming to the display, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra features a massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600nits peak brightness. During initial usage, the display felt quite vibrant and smooth, perfect for binge-watching OTT content, playing graphic-intensive games like Genshin Impact, or for productivity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Performance and battery:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset paired with 12GB of RAM, which we expect to offer a powerful day-to-day performance. However, with a whopping Rs. 1,10,999 price tag, Samsung might have included the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Therefore, buyers may consider buying the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra due to the pricing and chip. For lasting performance, the tablet is backed by a 11600mAh battery, slightly bigger than its predecessor. We expect it to provide a full-day battery, but I am sceptical about the 45W wired charging for such a massive battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Software

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra runs on OneUI 8 based on Android 16, bringing all the latest UI and AI-powered features. I am most excited to test the new Dex mode on the tablet, and it seamlessly provides a laptop-like experience. It also offers a dual-screen setup, enabling users to use both screens simultaneously. In addition, the tablet brings intuitive features like Drawing Assist, Writing Assist, new Quick Tools, Gemini Live, and more for effortless productivity and multitasking.