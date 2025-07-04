Samsung Galaxy tri-fold phone leaked via One UI 8 animations- When will it launch?

Samsung may have revealed more than it intended. A close look at its latest One UI 8 software update has sparked speculation about a new foldable device unlike anything in its current lineup. Observers noted animations featuring a multi-fold design, which leads many to believe Samsung’s first tri-fold phone may be closer to launch than expected. Let’s take a closer look at what the report says. Samsung may have accidentally revealed its upcoming tri-fold phone through animations in the new One UI 8.(Reuters)

Leaked Animations Suggest a G-Shaped Fold

According to Android Authority reports, the update includes animations that depict a device folding in a G-shaped manner using two inward hinges. The structure looks distinct from existing foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or Flip series. One animation shows a device composed of three segments: the left panel features a triple-lens camera setup, the centre holds what appears to be a front-facing camera and a display, and the right panel seems display-free, likely intended for sealing the fold.

The way the device folds resembles Samsung Display’s earlier “Flex G” prototype. Both hinges fold inward, which forms a compact shape unlike Huawei’s tri-fold model, which uses an S-shape with one hinge folding outward. The animations even show hinge asymmetry more clearly in darker themes, possibly a design tactic to ease pressure on the screen when closed. One warning in the software suggests users should avoid folding the camera side first, which hints at a sensitive folding mechanism.

The term “Multifold 7” appears in the animation file names, likely an internal reference or placeholder. Reports suggest the final product could launch under the name “Galaxy G Fold.” Samsung hasn’t confirmed the device details yet, but earlier teasers from previous Unpacked events hinted at the brand’s exploration into more complex foldables.

Galaxy Tri-Fold Launch Timeline and What to Expect

On the other hand, a South Korean channel, The Bell, cited by leaker @Jukanlosreve, reports that mass production of the tri-fold phone will begin in September 2025. That means a commercial release is expected between October and December this year.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s Unpacked event on July 9 is expected to focus on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Flip FE, all featuring familiar fold-in-half designs. The tri-fold might make a cameo, but a full launch seems to be scheduled for later in the year.

Still, the animations embedded in One UI 8 show more than just testing visuals; they offer Samsung’s clearest signal yet that a triple-panel foldable may soon become part of its foldable family.