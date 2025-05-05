Samsung Galaxy users report battery drain issues after One UI 7 update

Samsung Galaxy users are experiencing faster battery drain after installing the latest One UI 7 update. Devices like the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23 series, and Galaxy Z Fold 6 seem to be particularly affected, with many users reporting a significant drop in battery performance. Samsung Galaxy users have been reporting problems with battery drain after installing the new One UI 7 software update.(Samsung)

User Reports Highlight Significant Battery Drain

According to a report by Android Police, a growing number of complaints have surfaced on Samsung’s support forums and platforms like Reddit, where users share concerns about the rapid battery draining following the Android 15-based update. For example, one Galaxy Z Fold 6 user mentioned that their device now only retains 20 to 25 percent battery by the end of the day, a sharp decline from the 45 to 50 percent remaining prior to the update. Other users of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S23 models are experiencing similar issues.

However, some users have not encountered such problems. A few Galaxy S23 users, for instance, report that their battery life has either improved or remained unaffected after the update. This divergence in user experience raises questions about the causes behind the issue.

Why Battery Drain Happens After Updates

Battery drain problems and overheating after software updates are common in Android devices, including high-end models. These issues are often attributed to major updates resetting a phone’s battery optimisation settings, which track user habits such as app usage and screen time. After an update, the device may work harder to readjust to these patterns, resulting in higher power consumption.

One UI 7 introduces new features, including live notifications, a redesigned Now Bar on the lock screen, and smoother system animations. Despite extensive testing before its release, some bugs may have slipped through the cracks, which are possibly contributing to the increased battery drain.

There is hope that the problem may improve over time. It is typical for Android devices to consume more battery immediately after a major update due to the background optimisation of apps and settings. This process can take a few days to complete, which is why it is recommended that users wait at least a week to see if battery life improves.

Though Samsung has not officially acknowledged the issue, it is believed that the company is collecting reports from users through community forums. A fix for the software bugs causing the battery drain is anticipated in an upcoming update.