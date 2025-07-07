Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series key features and prices tipped online ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung is set to reveal its latest smartwatch series along with new foldable phones at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 9 in Brooklyn, New York. The upcoming lineup includes the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) and will be officially available starting July 23, according to recent leaks from Dealabs. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 8 series will bring hardware improvements and new features, but prices are expected to rise, especially in the European market. The upcoming Galaxy Watch series, which includes the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025), will launch on July 9, 2025.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Specifications (Leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 will come in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. Both variants will feature Super AMOLED displays with a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The smaller 40mm model has a 1.34-inch screen with a resolution of 438×438 pixels, a 325mAh battery, and weighs 30 grams. The larger 44mm variant features a 1.47-inch display at 480×480 pixels, a 435mAh battery, and weighs 34 grams. Both the smartwatches will use aluminium armour cases and sapphire glass screens. They will run on the Exynos W1000 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Key Features (Tipped)

The Classic edition will feature a 46mm size with a rotating bezel and a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display (438×438 resolution). It will use stainless steel and sapphire glass materials. According to the leaks, this model weighs 63.5 grams and contains a 445mAh battery. Like the Watch 8, it will run on One UI 8.0 and the Exynos W1000 chipset but offers increased storage at 64GB alongside 2GB RAM.

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): Key Features (Tipped)

The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) measures 47mm and includes additional capabilities, such as an 86dB emergency siren. It has a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display (480×480 pixels), a 590mAh battery, and a titanium body with sapphire glass. This model weighs 60.5 grams and offers 2GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. It is also expected to run on the Exynos W1000 chip with One UI 8.0.

Samsung Galaxy 8 Series: European Pricing (Leaked)

Galaxy Watch 8 40mm Bluetooth: €379.99

Galaxy Watch 8 40mm Bluetooth + 4G: €429.99

Galaxy Watch 8 44mm Bluetooth: €409.99

Galqaxy Watch 8 44mm Bluetooth + 4G: €459.99

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 46mm Bluetooth: €529.99

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 46mm Bluetooth + 4G: €579.99

Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm Bluetooth + 4G: €699.99

Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025: How to Live Stream

Samsung will live-stream the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, 2025. The event will start at 10 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. IST) and will be available to watch on Samsung’s official YouTube channel, Samsung.com, and its official social media handles on X and Facebook.