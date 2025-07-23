Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra gets One UI 8 update with Wear OS 6 and new health features

Updated on: Jul 23, 2025 11:07 am IST

Samsung is rolling out One UI 8 update to Galaxy Watch Ultra, featuring new health tools, Wear OS 6 features, and an upgraded user interface.

Samsung has started rolling out a significant software update for its Galaxy Watch Ultra, bringing it in line with the latest Wear OS features. This update introduces One UI 8 Watch, which is based on Google’s Wear OS 6 platform. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in India and other regions is among the first devices to receive this upgrade, ahead of older models like the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Samsung has rolled out the One UI 8 update with new health and interface features for the Galaxy Watch Ultra.(Samsung)

The new software update brings a redesigned interface to the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Key changes include Multi-Info Tiles, which help users view more data at a glance, and Samsung’s Now Bar feature, which was introduced earlier on the company’s smartphones with One UI 7. These updates aim to improve the user experience by making navigation more intuitive and information more accessible.

Galaxy Watch Ultra One UI 8 update: New Health and Fitness Features

Alongside these interface enhancements, the update introduces several new health and fitness tools. These features, announced at Samsung’s recent Galaxy Unpacked event, include an Antioxidant Index to track oxidative stress, Bedtime Guidance to improve sleep habits, Vascular Load for cardiovascular health monitoring, and a Running Coach that offers real-time running feedback. These additions expand the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s capability as a health-focused wearable device.

The update file size is approximately 1.9 GB and includes the May 2025 security patches to improve device protection. Users have confirmed that the update is available in various markets, including the United States, and have shared reports and screenshots on Reddit.

Currently, Samsung has not specified the exact timeline for the One UI 8 Watch update rollout on older smartwatch models. The Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will come pre-installed with the new software. Following the Galaxy Watch Ultra, the update is expected to reach the Galaxy Watch 7 series and then the Galaxy Watch 6 series in the coming months.

