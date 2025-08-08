Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE sale offers: Grab up to 12000 cashback and more

Samsung has rolled out a new set of offers on its latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE foldable smartphones in India. These promotions, which are only available for a limited time, give interested buyers the chance to receive cashback or trade-in bonuses, as well as flexible payment options. Samsung introduces special deals on Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE foldable phones in India.(HT Tech)

Under the current offer, interested buyers can avail up to Rs. 12,000 as bank cashback when purchasing with select Bank credit or debit cards. Alternatively, they can also benefit from an ‘Upgrade Bonus ' of the same value when trading in an older device. Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI on plans stretching up to 24 months, which makes it easier for buyers to pay for the phones in instalments. These offers are active on Samsung’s official online store and cover all variants of both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Flip 7 FE: Price and Colour Options

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the higher-end 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 1,21,999. After applying offers, the effective price could drop to Rs. 97,999. The device is available in four colour options: Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jet Black, and Mint, the last being exclusive to Samsung.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, positioned as a more affordable option, is available at a starting price of ₹89,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 95,999, with offers bringing the price down to Rs. 79,999. The device comes in two colour options: Black and White.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Flip 7 FE: Key Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a 6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness up to 2,600 nits. It's a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover screen that supports the same 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the foldable phone is powered by Samsung’s new Exynos 2500 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It houses a 4,300 mAh battery with 25W wired and wireless charging support. For photography, the device features a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP selfie camera on the inner display. The devices also carry an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

On the other hand, more affordable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, both with rounded corners and 120Hz refresh rates. It is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It features a 4,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging. The camera setup matches the Flip 7, with a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP selfie shooter. This model also holds the IP48 certification.