Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 slim design leaked ahead of July launch- All details

Samsung will launch its new generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, in the coming days. The South Korean giant has also started to tease the smartphone by giving small sneak peeks into the design and camera upgrades. Now, as we wait for the official launch date announcement, a new leak has surfaced online, showcasing a marketing board for the retail store. The board flaunts Galaxy Z Fold 7's ultra-slim design, giving a better look to the foldable design. Therefore, if you are waiting for the new generation of Samsung foldable, then know what’s coming ahead of the launch and what we can expect as of now. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is launching soon with major design upgrades and a slim build.(Samsung)

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world’s slimmest foldable- Here’s what we know

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 marketing material leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch is just a few days away, and leaks surrounding the smartphone have started to surface rapidly. In the latest leak, the retail stand of the smartphone was allegedly surfaced on social media platforms, revealing the ultra-slim design of the foldable. In the image, we can spot a slimmer frame and a new hinge design, giving the smartphone a more premium look.

As per reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is significantly slim with just about 4.5mm of slimness, showcasing major design upgrades. Therefore, smartphone buyers who are eagerly waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may come to like the slim design like other competitors. Alongside the design change, Samsung is also teasing camera upgrades with hints to AI-powered cameras.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera specs tipped ahead of July launch- All details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to offer several upgrades over its predecessor, from an ultra-slim design to a major performance boost. Reportedly, the smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. Additionally, Samsung could also introduce One UI 8 based on Android 16 with a new foldable, which may give buyers a surprise with new software experiences.

Also read: Apple to launch major Siri AI upgrade with iOS 26.4 by March 2026

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to come in four colour variants: Black, Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Coral Red. It may also feature a 200MP main camera, a major upgrade over last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6. Therefore, you may want to wait for the launch before you plan your flagship upgrade this year.