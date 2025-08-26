Samsung makes fun of Apple before iPhone 17 launch because…

Samsung has been introducing foldable phones for over seven generations, bringing advanced book-style and clamshell phones. With the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 launch, the company has gained much popularity in the market for refining the design and bringing powerful features. On the other hand, its major competitor, Apple, is yet to introduce its foldable devices, delaying plans for over years. Now, in a new ad for Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung mocks Apple iPhone for not folding in a fun way, highlighting how far the tech giant is when it comes to innovations. Here’s what the new Samsung ad says about Apple’s delayed plans. Samsung mocks Apple for delaying its foldable innovation in a new ad for Galaxy Z Fold 7.(Samsung/ X)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 ad mocks Apple iPhone for not folding.

Samsung shared a new ad for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on the social media platform X (Formerly Twitter) that flaunts its foldable advantage over Apple iPhones. The 30-second ad playfully mocks iPhones for not folding, making iPhone user frustrated with its limited usability. While Apple is quite late to the foldable race, it is expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone next year, eventually catching up with competitors. Until the debut, Samsung surely gets to brag about its innovation and capability over one of the top smartphone brands across the world.

Reportedly, Apple has finalised several crucial components for its iPhone Fold, with Samsung Display supplying the main foldable screen. It is rumoured that the company has found a new unique technology to reduce the visibility of the display crease, and make it refined in comparison to competitors. Hence, Apple might be late, but it is expected to catch up with the latest foldable technology.

On the other hand, Samsung has more than seven years of experience in refining its foldable technology, giving it a little edge over Apple. In addition, the company is also rumoured to launch a tri-fold phone in the coming months, making it another foldable innovation. Hence, Apple may have to fast-track its plans to catch up to compete with leading foldable models.