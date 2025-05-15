Samsung may drop Galaxy S26 Plus, launch slim Edge model instead next year: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning to change its Galaxy S series lineup next year by replacing the Plus model with an ‘Edge’ variant in the Galaxy S26 series. This move comes as the company evaluates the market response to its recently launched Galaxy S25 Edge, which debuted on May 13 with a 5.8mm thin design, which the company claims is the thinnest Galaxy S series smartphone compared to previous models. While the Galaxy S25 Edge is not yet widely available in markets like India, speculation about the next generation of Samsung’s flagship phones is gaining momentum. According to a report, Samsung may replace the Galaxy S26 Plus with a new Edge model in next year's line-up.(Bloomberg)

Galaxy Edge Model May Replace Plus Variant

According to a report from Korean news outlet The Elec (via 9to5Google), Samsung is evaluating its lineup strategy for the Galaxy S26 series and considering replacing the Plus variant with the Edge. However, this decision will depend heavily on the market’s reaction to the Galaxy S25 Edge. If the new slim model performs well in sales and consumer interest, Samsung may proceed with replacing the Plus version in the next release. However, if the Edge fails to gain traction, the company may choose to maintain the Plus alongside other models.

As per the report, Samsung aims to ship a total of 37.7 million units of the Galaxy S25 series this year. Within this target, the company expects to sell 13.6 million units of the Galaxy S25 standard model, 6.7 million units of the S25 Plus, and 17.4 million units of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. These figures show a clear difference in expected demand between the Plus and other models, which might show Samsung’s intention to streamline the lineup by introducing the Edge variant.

Furthermore, the development of the Galaxy S26 series is already underway, with the internal project name “NPA.” Samsung is reportedly working on four different OLED panels for the new devices, which suggests an effort to continue innovating display technology. The company’s push toward slimmer designs aligns with advancements in battery technology, allowing for thinner phones without compromising on performance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Key Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. The device comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the S25 Edge includes a 200MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens but does not have a telephoto lens. This contrasts with the Galaxy S25 Plus, which features a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, though with a smaller sensor carried over since the Galaxy S22 series.

It remains unclear if the Galaxy S26 Edge will adopt similar camera features to fill the gap left by axing the Plus model. Samsung’s decision to phase out the Plus and focus on the Edge variant marks a shift in its flagship strategy, one that depends largely on consumer response in the coming months.