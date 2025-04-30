Samsung might launch its first tri-fold smartphone soon: Here’s what to expect

Samsung is reportedly preparing to unveil its first tri-fold smartphone, a new addition to the company's foldable device lineup. Earlier this year, the company confirmed that it was working on a foldable device with a tri-fold display, although it did not confirm any details regarding a launch timeline or specifications. While official details remain scarce, a recent leak from a well-known tipster has provided some insight into the device's display size, design and key features. Samsung is expected to unveil its first tri-fold smartphone, which could be called the Galaxy G Fold. (Representative image)(AFP)

Samsung's Tri-Fold Smartphone: Display Size (Leaked)

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming device, likely to be named the Galaxy G Fold, will sport a 9.9-inch display when fully unfolded. This size is slightly smaller than Huawei's Mate XT, which offers a 10.2-inch panel, the first tri-fold smartphone launched globally. However, this new model may have some advantages, including a dual inner-folding mechanism that could enhance the durability of the main display by protecting it from accidental drops and wear. This contrasts with the Mate XT’s outward folding design, which exposes the screen when folded.

One key aspect also under discussion is the phone's charging capabilities. Leaks suggest that it will support charging speeds between 23W and 24W, which is relatively slow compared to the fast-charging features offered by many premium smartphones, some of which now support speeds up to 100W or 120W and even 200W.

Samsung's Tri-Fold Smartphone: Pricing

The pricing for the Galaxy G Fold is expected to be high, similar to the Mate XT's launch price of around $2,800 (approximately Rs. 2,38,345). Given Samsung's history with premium foldables, the Galaxy G Fold could be one of the most expensive smartphones on the market when it launches.

Though the exact launch timeline remains uncertain, reports suggest that Samsung might target a release window in early 2026, possibly pushing back from previous estimates of late 2025. The device could initially debut in select markets like China and South Korea, with a broader global release following depending on initial acceptance. This strategy would differ from Samsung's usual global launch approach for foldable devices, which typically reaches many countries right after the unveiling.

Samsung is expected to reveal more details about the Galaxy G Fold at its upcoming Unpacked event, alongside other devices that are also expected to be launched, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.