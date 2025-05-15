Samsung takes cheeky swipe at Apple after Galaxy S25 Edge release

Samsung has taken a cheeky swipe at Apple with a new pair of promotional videos showcasing the ultra-thin and lightweight design of its recently launched Galaxy S25 Edge. The new device, measuring just 5.8mm thick, has now become a focal point in the Korean tech giant’s latest marketing efforts. While Samsung is celebrating the S25 Edge’s svelte frame, the design does come with trade-offs.(Samsung)

Posted by Samsung Korea on Instagram, the first video compares the Galaxy S25 Edge with Apple iPhone 16 Pro in a light-hearted balloon test. Both phones are shown suspended by 61 helium balloons each. As balloons are popped one by one, the iPhone eventually drops to the ground — but the Galaxy S25 Edge remains afloat even after losing an additional balloon.

Samsung claims this proves the superior lightness of the S25 Edge, which weighs just 163 grams, compared to the iPhone’s 199 grams.

Conveyor Belt Challenge Shows Off Slim Profile

In a second video, Samsung takes aim at thickness. The two phones are placed on separate conveyor belts heading towards narrowing gaps. While the iPhone 16 Pro fails to pass through an 8mm gap, the Galaxy S25 Edge glides easily through a 5.8mm opening, matching its actual thickness.

Both videos are a clear dig at Apple’s more robust design, with Samsung capitalising on the S25 Edge’s sleek form while subtly reminding viewers of the iPhone’s comparatively bulkier build.

Compromises for Thinness

While Samsung is celebrating the S25 Edge’s svelte frame, the design does come with trade-offs. The phone houses a 3,900mAh battery, smaller than that of the standard Galaxy S25. It also lacks a telephoto lens and supports 25W wired charging, slower than the 45W offered in other models.

Nevertheless, the device still packs flagship features, including a 200MP main camera, a QHD+ display, and Gorilla Armor Ceramic 2 for screen durability.

Samsung’s playful jabs may be short-lived. Apple is rumoured to launch its own ultra-thin model, the iPhone 17 Air, later in 2025, with a thickness expected to dip slightly below that of the S25 Edge, potentially reaching 5.5mm. Until then, Samsung appears keen to own the narrative around ultra-thin smartphones, and have a bit of fun at Apple’s expense.