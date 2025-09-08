Samsung’s premium Galaxy tri-fold foldable mobile could unfold this way, new leak suggests

Samsung, earlier this year after the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7, did confirm its tri-fold foldable was on its way, which of course would come after Huawei's Mate XT, which was the world's first tri-fold phone. Now, ahead of the reveal and the launch, a leak has surfaced online which reveals how the Galaxy Z tri-fold phone could eventually look, how it would unfold, and how the form factor could end up being a tri-fold phone, as spotted by Sammobile (via X account TechHighest). Samsung's tri-fold mobile phone was confirmed earlier this year.(X/TechHighest)

Samsung tri-fold mobile phone: Here’s how it could unfold

The report suggests that this animation has been extracted from One UI 8, and the leaked animation suggests how the Z tri-fold phone could unfold, as there could be two folds involved. Based on the animation, the leftmost part sits on the top, and then there is a part underneath that folds to the right after it unfolds, as spotted by X account TechHighest.

This folds into a large tablet-style device, which can come in handy for content creation and other uses. And of course, because the main screen is going to be accessible while you unfold one part of the display that has the main camera, you might be able to click high-quality selfies thanks to this, as you will be able to see a preview on the main outer screen.

How different is it compared to Huawei's Mate XT tri-fold phone? Well, firstly, the difference based on the animation has to do with how the phone opens up. The Mate XT stacks on top of the main screen and just opens. But the Z tri-fold, from what is visible in the animation, could open like a box: two flaps, one left, one right, opening to reveal one big phone. It remains to be seen when the phone gets announced, but Samsung did earlier, in a low-key style, confirm that the phone was indeed in the works.