Save up to 70% on smart TVs on Amazon: Top 8 picks you need to see before you upgrade to the latest tech on a budget!

Upgrade your home entertainment with the best smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, Sony, Mi, Vu, Hisense, TCL, and more during the Amazon Sale. Offering cutting-edge features such as 4K resolution, Dolby Audio, seamless connectivity, and smart capabilities, these TVs transform your viewing experience. Whether you’re a fan of vibrant visuals or immersive sound, there’s something for everyone. From premium choices to budget-friendly options, enjoy discounts of up to 70% on a wide range of models. Perfect for binge-watching, gaming, or family movie nights, these TVs bring quality and convenience to your home. Don’t miss this chance to grab the latest innovations in home entertainment. Shop now and redefine the way you enjoy your favourite content! Upgrade your viewing experience with up to 70% off on smart TVs during the Amazon Sale!

The Samsung D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Smart TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its 43-inch Ultra HD display and Crystal Processor 4K technology. Its features, such as 4K Upscaling and HDR, deliver sharp visuals and vibrant colours, making it perfect for movies, gaming, or family entertainment. With smart capabilities like Bixby, SmartThings Hub, and Apple AirPlay, this TV provides convenience and versatility, is suitable for modern homes, and is a thoughtful gift for tech lovers.

Specifications of Samsung D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro TV



Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Sound: 20W Output, Q-Symphony

Smart Features: Bixby, SmartThings Hub

Special features: 4K Upscaling, Motion Xcelerator

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Great picture quality Some sound quality concerns Smooth smart features Limited refresh rate

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its vibrant picture quality, smooth performance, and value for money. Some noted minor sound issues but found it an affordable 4K TV option.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its stunning visuals, smart features, and reliable performance, making it an excellent choice for family entertainment or immersive 4K viewing.

The MI 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV offers a premium viewing experience with its 55-inch OLED display and self-lit pixels. It features Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration for immersive visuals and sound. The Android TV 11 platform with voice assistant capabilities ensures smooth navigation, making it perfect for movie lovers, gamers, or as a thoughtful tech gift.

Specifications of MI 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV



Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Sound: 30W Output, Dolby Atmos

Smart Features: PatchWall 4, Hands-Free Voice Assistant

Special features: Chromecast Built-in, Kids Mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning OLED display Mixed opinions on speed Dolby Vision and Atmos support Some concerns about build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend its excellent display, robust sound, and voice features. While most praise its value, some express concerns about its functionality and quality consistency.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its vibrant OLED display, smart features, and great sound, making it ideal for movie nights or an enhanced home entertainment setup.

The Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV combines superior visuals and smart functionality. Its 43-inch 4K HDR display with Live Colour and X1 4K Processor delivers crisp and vivid images. With Dolby Audio and Clear Phase technology, the sound is equally immersive. Its Google TV platform, Chromecast, and Alexa support offer seamless control and connectivity. Ideal for streaming, gaming, or as a thoughtful gift, it enhances any entertainment setup.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV



Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Sound: 20W Output, Dolby Audio

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast

Special features: 4K X Reality Pro, Motion Flow XR100

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning picture quality Limited HDMI ports Google TV and Chromecast integration Slightly higher price

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its stunning picture and sound quality, easy installation, and value for home entertainment. Some highlight its user-friendly smart features.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its superior visuals, reliable sound, and smart features, making it a great option for immersive entertainment and connectivity.

The Vu 75-inch Masterpiece Series 4K QLED TV offers stunning visuals with 4K resolution and Quantum Dot technology. Its 144Hz refresh rate and Motion Rate of 240Hz ensure smooth motion for gaming and sports. Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HLG provide vibrant colours and deeper contrasts, while the built-in 100W sound system with Dolby Atmos ensures immersive audio. Perfect for entertainment enthusiasts and gamers, its sleek Armani Gold design adds a premium touch to any space.

Specifications of Vu 75-inch Masterpiece Series 4K QLED TV



Resolution: 4K QLED

Sound: 100W Output, Dolby Atmos

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Search

Special features: 4K@144Hz, HDR Gaming Mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning picture quality with vibrant colours Higher price tag compared to competitors Excellent for gaming with low latency and high refresh rate Large sizes may not fit smaller rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV’s superior picture quality, vibrant colours, and immersive audio. They also enjoy the smooth gaming experience, though some note colour accuracy could be better.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its outstanding visual quality, high refresh rate, and immersive audio experience, making it ideal for gaming, entertainment, and cinematic viewing.

Also read: Amazon Television Days: Get the best TVs starting at ₹6,999

The Hisense 55-inch E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV offers an exceptional viewing experience with its 4K resolution and Quantum Dot technology, providing vibrant colours and sharp details. The TV features HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, making it ideal for sports and gaming. The built-in Google Assistant, multiple picture modes, and sound features like Dolby Atmos enhance the overall experience. It's a solid choice for both entertainment and gaming.

Specifications of Hisense 55-inch E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV



Resolution: 4K QLED

Sound: 24W Output, Dolby Atmos

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring

Special features: 4K AI Upscaler, Game Mode Plus

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent picture quality with vibrant colours Some users report mixed colour accuracy Great for gaming with low latency and smooth motion Audio might not meet expectations for some

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the TV's clear picture, vibrant colours, and smooth gaming experience. The sound quality and ease of installation are also praised. Some buyers, however, note concerns about colour reproduction.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its impressive display quality, wide range of smart features, and smooth performance, particularly suited for sports, movies, and gaming.

The Redmi Xiaomi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is an affordable and efficient TV that offers HD resolution with vivid colours and clarity. Powered by Fire OS 7, it supports popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. With features like a voice remote with Alexa, seamless DTH set-top box integration, and display mirroring (Airplay & Miracast), it enhances user experience. The TV’s sleek design and ease of use make it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications of Redmi Xiaomi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV



Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Sound: 20W Output, Dolby Audio

Smart Features: Voice Remote with Alexa, Fire TV Built-In

Special Features: Display Mirroring (Airplay & Miracast), DTH Set-Top Box Integration

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Great value for money with essential features Limited resolution compared to Full HD or 4K Easy setup with voice control via Alexa Sound quality may not satisfy audiophiles

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the TV’s value for money, solid picture quality, and ease of use with the Fire TV interface. Some mention that the sound could be better, and a few express dissatisfaction with the installation service.

Why choose this product?

This TV is a solid pick for those seeking an affordable smart TV with great streaming capabilities and a user-friendly experience. Perfect for everyday viewing and streaming, especially with voice control and seamless integration.

The TCL 55-inch Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers stunning picture quality with 4K UHD resolution and an array of smart features. Powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor, it supports streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar. The TV features a sleek bezel-less design, HDR10, and a wide viewing angle, ensuring vibrant colours and clarity. With Google Assistant, screen mirroring, and a user-friendly interface, it’s ideal for both entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of TCL 55-inch Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV



Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Sound: 24W Output, Dolby Audio

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Web Browser

Special Features: HDR 10, Micro Dimming, Multiple Eye Care

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent picture and colour quality Some users find installation slow Solid value for money with smart features A limited number of USB ports

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers are generally pleased with the TV's overall picture quality, sound, and value for money. However, opinions are mixed regarding the installation process and the speed of the interface.

Why choose this product?

The TCL 55-inch 4K Google TV is a great option for users seeking a sleek design, solid picture performance, and smart features like Google Assistant and streaming capabilities, all at a competitive price.

Also read: Prepare for a cold wave with big-screen TVs for your long binge-watching sessions

The Panasonic 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers an impressive viewing experience with its 4K Color Engine, Wide Viewing Angle, and Hexa Chroma Drive for enhanced colour and clarity. The built-in home theatre, Dolby Digital sound, and support for popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Zee5 make it a great choice for entertainment. With Google Assistant, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity, it’s easy to access your favourite content and control the TV with voice commands.

Specifications of Panasonic 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV



Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Sound: 20W Output, Dolby Digital

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring

Special Features: 4K Upscaling, Hexa Chroma Drive, Noise Reduction

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Great value for money with a vibrant picture OS speed may be slower than expected Built-in home theater and Dolby Digital sound Some users find installation tricky

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the vibrant picture quality and sound, calling it a great value for money. The easy installation and bright display are also noted. However, some customers have mixed opinions about the speed of the operating system.

Why choose this product?

The Panasonic 43-inch 4K Google TV is an excellent choice for those seeking a balance of great picture, sound, and smart features like Google Assistant and popular streaming apps, all at an affordable price.

Top 3 features of the best smart TVs

Best Smart TVs Refresh Rate Audio Feature Special Features Samsung D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Smart TV 60Hz 20W Output, Q-Symphony 4K Upscaling, Motion Xcelerator MI 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV 120Hz 30W Output, Dolby Atmos Chromecast Built-in, Kids Mode Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 60Hz 20W Output, Dolby Audio 4K X Reality Pro, Motion Flow XR100 Vu 75-inch Masterpiece Series 4K QLED TV 144Hz 100W Output, Dolby Atmos 4K@144Hz, HDR Gaming Mode Hisense 55-inch E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 120Hz 24W Output, Dolby Atmos 4K AI Upscaler, Game Mode Plus Redmi Xiaomi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 60Hz 20W Output, Dolby Audio Display Mirroring (Airplay & Miracast), DTH Set-Top Box Integration TCL 55-inch Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 60Hz 24W Output, Dolby Audio HDR 10, Micro Dimming, Multiple Eye Care Panasonic 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 60Hz 20W Output, Dolby Digital 4K Upscaling, Hexa Chroma Drive, Noise Reduction

Which Smart TV screen size is best for my space?

Choose a size that fits your room comfortably, considering viewing distance. For small spaces, 32-43 inches works well, while larger rooms benefit from 55-65 inches or more.

Should I prioritize smart features or picture quality?

Picture quality is essential for a great viewing experience. However, smart features like app compatibility and voice control are important for convenience, so balance both according to your needs.

Is a 4K Smart TV worth the investment?

If you watch high-definition content, a 4K TV offers superior clarity and future-proofing. For casual viewing, a Full HD TV may suffice, but 4K enhances the overall experience long-term.

Similar articles for you

Amazon Mega Electronics Days is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your favourite gadgets to the latest tech

Best 55-inch smart TVs to buy in 2024: Top 10 picks that provide stunning 4K display and streaming-ready entertainment

Best 43-inch 4K smart TVs in India: Top 9 picks to enhance your viewing experience with stunning clarity

Smart TVs on Amazon: FAQs What is the difference between 4K and Full HD Smart TVs? 4K TVs offer four times the resolution of Full HD TVs, providing sharper images and more detail, especially on larger screens. Full HD is suitable for smaller screens or casual viewing.

Can I use Alexa or Google Assistant with my Smart TV? Yes, many Smart TVs are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can control your TV, change channels, adjust the volume, and even search for content using voice commands.

How do I install and set up a Smart TV? Most Smart TVs come with a straightforward setup process. Simply connect your TV to Wi-Fi, sign in to your streaming accounts, and adjust settings like display preferences and app installations.

Do I need a soundbar if my Smart TV has built-in speakers? While built-in speakers are suitable for casual viewing, a soundbar offers a richer, more immersive sound experience, especially for movie lovers or gamers seeking better audio quality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.