Scammers using AI to impersonate Google Support: How to save your Gmail account
Using AI, scammers are going the extra mile to ensure their deception is convincing. Here's what you need to know about the latest scam targeting Gmail users.
Cyber threats have always been a major problem that netizens have faced since the advent of the internet. With the rise of generative AI and artificial intelligence in general, these threats have become more sophisticated. And now, in particular, scammers have devised new techniques, beyond the traditional “phishing scam,” targeting Gmail users. This issue was recently highlighted in a report by McAfee. The report says that scammers are going the extra mile to ensure their deception is convincing. They are paying extra attention to detail, making sure their scams appear legitimate. To achieve this, they use convincing phone calls and other deceptive tactics. Here’s all you need to know.
Scammers Trying to Hack Your Gmail Account: What You Must Know
The report says that scammers often impersonate Google support representatives. They may call you, claiming to be from Google, and even appear to be calling from an official Google number. Using AI, they mimic official representatives and sound highly professional.
These scams can escalate quickly, as scammers use persuasive tactics to extract sensitive details from victims. Scammers often employ fear tactics, claiming that your Gmail account has seen suspicious activity or that an unauthorised login attempt was made on your behalf. They pressure users into taking immediate action by sending an email that resembles a legitimate Google security notification. These emails, complete with Google branding, typically ask the recipient to verify their identity.
Once you enter the verification code, the scammers gain access to your Gmail account. After that, they disable two-factor authentication, locking out the real user. Since many Gmail accounts are linked to financial services, banks, and other sensitive platforms, scammers can then exploit this access to steal your hard-earned money.
How To Stay Safe And Identify Fake Google Representatives
- Verify the caller’s legitimacy: As a general rule, cross-check whether the person is genuinely from Google. Also, Google typically does not call users in such situations.
- Check your Google account settings: If someone claims your account was compromised, go to your Google account settings and review recent activity. This allows you to verify login attempts without clicking on suspicious links.
- Never share one-time passwords or verification codes: legitimate representative will ever ask for these codes. And, never share verification codes received via email or mobile.
- Enable two-factor authentication and use a password manager: Services like Google Authenticator provide an additional layer of security. Plus, a password manager helps generate and store strong passwords securely.
