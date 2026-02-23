Serious about your PC setup? You need to check these 5 Flipkart keyboard and mouse deals

Good computer peripherals can completely transform your computing experience. I’ve realised this over the years while building a collection of keyboards, including mechanical ones, along with dependable mice. The right combination genuinely changes how you interact with your system, whether you’re working, editing, or gaming. Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is currently selling under ₹6,000 on Flipkart. (Razer) I’ve spotted several great deals currently live on Flipkart, and I believe they represent strong value for money. There’s something for everyone: high-end mechanical keyboards for gaming, reliable wireless keyboard and mouse combos, and even an affordable entry-level gaming mouse from Logitech. These are genuinely good value deals that you can consider right now. Read on.

Asus Marshmallow KW100 in the Oatmeal colourway is definitely a looker. It fits perfectly into those soft, aesthetic desk setups that have been going viral on Instagram lately. It is compact and comes in pastel colourways with pebble-shaped keys that look clean and minimal. It is functional as well. It supports Bluetooth and can connect to up to three devices, allowing you to seamlessly switch between a Mac, a Chromebook, or a Windows computer. With Bluetooth 5.0, connectivity is well covered, too. Asus has also focused on comfort, offering a two-level kickstand and 1.6mm key travel. Additionally, it delivers quiet operation at under 50 decibels. So, if you are after a great-looking keyboard that fits your aesthetic setup vibe, this one is definitely worth considering. What are buyers on Flipkart saying? Buyers on Flipkart say they received a genuine product. They mention that the key travel is greater than that of modern MacBooks, and the sound is similar too. According to them, the keycaps are soft, which gives the keyboard a cute and gentle aesthetic. They also describe it as minimalist and responsive, with minimal to no Bluetooth latency. Why should you choose this? If you’re in the market for a keyboard that looks minimal, has pastel vibes, and fits most aesthetic desk setups, this is definitely worth considering. It is available in various colourways such as Green Tea Latte, Iridescent White, Oat Milk, and Rose Pink White. The price varies depending on the colour, so choose accordingly.

Specifications Width 130mm Height 18.4mm Depth 282mm Weight 374g Reasons to buy Bluetooth 5.0 Aesthetically Pleasing Seamless connectivity Reason to avoid Not the best for gaming

2. Portronics PU-R1569 Combo Set

Portronics PU-R1569 combo is currently available for a stellar price and includes both a keyboard and a wireless mouse. This is a full-size keyboard in grey and black with well-spaced keys. It uses 2.4GHz wireless connectivity for convenience. Portronics claims durability of over 1 crore key presses and more than 30 lakh mouse clicks. The keyboard looks clean and minimal, and it would fit well into most desk setups, especially in office spaces as well as at home. Of course, it is not going to blow you away in terms of typing feel, as this is a membrane keyboard and an entry-level option. However, for the price, you really cannot go wrong with it. This is a solid deal overall. What are buyers on Flipkart saying? Buyers say the keyboard looks great and feels premium. They mention that the keys are well spaced, and the mouse also has an appealing design. However, some note that the build quality isn’t the best, and the plastic feels a bit lightweight. Why should you choose this? If you’re looking for a solid keyboard-and-mouse combo on a budget and don’t want to spend upwards of ₹2,000, the Portronics POR-1567 is a good option, especially for an office setup.

Specifications Connection 2.4GHz wireless transmission Size Full-size Reasons to buy Great Value Ideal for offices Durable Reason to avoid Plastic quality

The Logitech G102 has been a go-to gaming mouse for many gamers over the years and, even in 2026, remains one of the most reliable options in the under ₹2,000 range. It is currently available for ₹1,395 on Flipkart. It features a minimal design with six buttons and a classic shape, so it feels familiar in hand. It offers up to 8,000 DPI tracking and customisable RGB lighting with Logitech’s LightSync technology. It is a wired mouse, which may not suit everyone, but at ₹1,395 it offers strong value, especially for first-person gaming. You can customise settings through Logitech’s dedicated software, allowing for a tailored gaming experience. There is also a quick DPI switch, which is useful if you want to adjust sensitivity on the fly. What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Logitech G102 Lightsync buyers say it’s a great-looking mouse, with the RGB lighting being a clear highlight. Many users mention that it’s comparable to the Razer DeathAdder and call it one of the best entry-level mice you can buy at this price. Why should you choose this? At around ₹1,400, this is one of the most reliable gaming mouse options in its segment. If you don’t want to spend upwards of ₹2,000–3,000, this makes for a solid entry point into the gaming peripherals market.

Specifications Response Time 1Ms Sensitivity 8000DPI Interface USB 2.0 Colour Black Reasons to buy Build quality Logitech LightSync Reason to avoid Minimalist design which might not appeal to everyone

The Portronics Hydra 10 with red switches in the black colourway is currently available for around ₹2,049 on Flipkart. At this price, it offers excellent value for money. I have personally been using this keyboard for several years, and it has remained consistently reliable. For the price, you are getting a Bluetooth mechanical keyboard with quality switches designed to last. It also sounds satisfying, which is something many people look for in a mechanical keyboard. The keycaps feel fairly premium as well. However, battery life is not the strongest aspect, so you may need to keep it plugged in more often. For around ₹2,000, though, it is hard to beat. You can also choose other switch options, such as brown, which may cost slightly more. For gaming, red switches in the black colourway would be an ideal choice. What are buyers saying on Flipkart? The Portronics Hydra 10 is described as a solid keyboard that offers great value for around ₹2,000. It comes with Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. You get mechanical red switches as standard, with the option to choose brown switches at a higher price. Buyers say the keycaps feel good, and there are no major complaints about the switches. They also appreciate the sound profile. However, battery life isn’t considered the best. Why should you choose this? If you’re looking for a 65% mechanical keyboard around ₹2,000 and want wireless connectivity, this is a strong option. It has been in the market for a while now, which also adds to its reliability.

Specifications Switch Types Red/Brown Weight 580g Battery 1,000 mAh Reasons to buy Value for money Switch quality Reason to avoid Battery life

Razer is known for making great-looking computer peripherals, including mechanical keyboards and mice. The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is currently available for ₹5,999. It features a 65% layout and offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB-C, and Razer HyperSpeed wireless for low-latency gaming. You can switch between these modes depending on your preference. It also comes with Razer’s keycaps that allow the Chroma RGB lighting to shine through clearly, making it a strong addition to most desk setups. If you are in the market for a good mechanical keyboard, this one is hard to beat at around ₹6,000. What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Among verified buyers, the general consensus sits at around 4 stars. Most users have shared positive reviews about the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Phantom Pudding Edition. Why should you choose this? If you’re looking for a great-looking mechanical keyboard around ₹6,000 with green switches and a clicky feel, this is a strong option to consider.

Specifications Layout 65% Interface USB-C/Bluetooth/Razer Hyperspeed Switch Green Colour Black Reasons to buy Looks stunning Razer Chroma RGB Reason to avoid No Wrist Support