Smallest washing machine: Top 8 options to choose from in September 2023

In today's modern homes it is hard to imagine a life without a washing machine. As women step out to work and as getting a domestic help becomes increasingly difficult, ensuring our home remains clean including our laundry is of paramount importance. That's where a washing machine comes in handy. However, a cursory glance at the kinds of washing machines available in the market will tell you are most of them cater to the needs of a family. This would usually imply one with a 5 kg and above capacity. But what happens if your need isn't that big? For people who do not need such big capacity, there is the small washing machine. Smallest washing machine is ideal for compact spaces.

But what is the ideal capacity of the smallest washing machine? This is hard to tell - a small capacity washing machine could be anything between 3 kg to 4.6 kg. There are washing machines smaller than that too, but they typically come under the portable mini washing machine category. Often the difference isn't absolutely clear.

So, who would want to use such a tiny washing machine? A portable one is a preferred choice for people who love to travel or go camping. But what about the ones we will discuss in this article? Actually many. Urban living is such that for a long time in our work life, we end up staying either far away from our work place (if we want a decent sized home) or in cramped spaces, often called barsati in Delhi NCR region but within spitting distance from our work place. So if you are a bachelor or a splinter who finds himself/herself in the latter situation, then opting for a smaller washing machine would be wise. So would be the case of a person who is keen on investing in a second washing machine.

Today, singles' household is very much a reality, particularly in urban centres across India. Having a big sized washing machine makes no sense. Opting for one of these smaller washing machines is the way forward.

Now, we have convinced you of the usefulness of smallest washing machines (so to say if we were to discount the mini variety), then we have put together a list of such washing machines available on Amazon. Do take a look and if one of them appeals to you and falls in our budget, then go ahead and add it to your cart.

DMR Model No DMR 30-1208 Single Tube Top Load Portable 3 kg 4 Star Mini Washing Machine with With 1.5kg Spin Dryer Basket (Black)

Do you live in urban centres with compact space? Do you have budgetary and water constraints? If yes, then opt for DMR Model No DMR 30-1208. This is a compact and highly efficient washing solution, perfect for small households as well. This is a single-tub top load portable mini washing machine and has a 3 kg load capacity. It also makes it suitable for quick laundry tasks. This fridge has an impressive 4-star energy efficiency rating that ensures minimal power consumption. Additionally, it comes equipped with a 1.5 kg spin dryer basket for efficient drying. The sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to your laundry area. Plus, it includes a 1-year free spare supply warranty, providing peace of mind and durability.

Specifications of DMR Model No DMR 30-1208 Single Tube Top Load Portable 3 kg 4 Star Mini Washing Machine:

Load Capacity: 3 kg

Energy Efficiency: 4 Stars

Spin Dryer Capacity: 1.5 kg

Colour: Black

Warranty: 1 year Free Spare Supply

Pros Cons Compact and portable design, ideal for small spaces. Limited load capacity suitable only for small laundry loads. High energy efficiency rating for cost-effective operation. Spin drying may not be as effective as larger machines for heavier items.

DMR Shoes Washing Machine DMR-SHB-46 (W2Yr) (Also suitable for cloths - 4.6 kg washing and 2 kg spin drying the cloths)

If you laundry needs are small, then DMR Shoes Washing Machine DMR-SHB-46 is a good washing machine to opt for. The thing with this washing machine is that it was essentially designed for washing shoes, but one can easily adapt it to wash clothes as well. With a capacity of 4.6 Kgs, it is small but sufficient. This top-load, semi-automatic mini washing machine offers convenience and portability, making it suitable for compact spaces. The white finish adds a clean and modern touch to your laundry area. Additionally, it comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of DMR Shoes Washing Machine DMR-SHB-46 (W2Yr) (Also suitable for cloths:

Load Capacity: 4.6 kg (for washing), 2 kg (for spin drying)

Washing Type: Semi-automatic

Colour: White

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Versatile for both shoe and clothing washing. Limited spin drying capacity may not be sufficient for heavier items Generous 2-year warranty for durability. Semi-automatic operation requires manual intervention between wash and spin cycles.

Hilton 3 kg Single-Tub Washing Machine with Spin Dryer Portable Single Tub Washer

The Hilton 3 kg Single-Tub Washing Machine is your ideal laundry option if you have on-the-go lifestyles or have to live with limited amount of space. It is a portable single-tub washer and offers a 3 kg load capacity. It comes equipped with a built-in spin dryer. Travellers and those with space constraints can be happy owning one. Its compact and lightweight design in a vibrant blue hue adds a touch of style to your laundry routine. The Hilton Single-Tub Washer is perfect for quick laundry tasks, offering convenience and efficiency wherever you are.

Specifications of Hilton 3 kg Single-Tub Washing Machine with Spin Dryer Portable Single Tub Washer:

Load Capacity: 3 kg

Spin Dryer Included: Yes

Washing Type: Single-tub

Colour: Blue

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight, perfect for travel and small spaces. Limited load capacity may not be suitable for larger laundry needs Spin dryer functionality for efficient clothes drying. Single-tub design may require manual transfer between wash and spin cycles.

DMR Single Tub Top Load Portable Mini 4.6 Kg Washing Machine with 2 kg Steel Dryer Basket (White)- DMR46-1218 (W2Yr)

If you wish to simplify your life, then opt for DMR Single Tub Top Load Portable Mini Washing Machine (Model: DMR46-1218). It has a capacity of 4.6 Kgs, this washing machine can easily handle one to two persons' daily laundry load. It includes 2 kg steel dryer basket as well. It offers convenience and efficiency in a compact package. Its top-load design is user-friendly, and the white finish adds a clean, modern touch to your space. This DMR model comes with a 2-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind for your laundry needs.

Specifications of DMR Single Tub Top Load Portable Mini 4.6 Kg Washing Machine with 2 kg Steel Dryer Basket (White):

Load Capacity: 4.6 kg

Dryer Capacity: 2 kg (steel dryer basket included)

Washing Type: Top load

Colour: White

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Ample washing and spinning capacity for small to medium-sized loads. May not be suitable for larger households with heavy laundry requirements Durable steel dryer basket included for efficient drying. Manual operation may require more attention during the laundry process.

DMR 4.6kg Portable Washing Machine - Only Washer (No Dryer) - Model DMR OW-46

The DMR 4.6kg Portable Washing Machine (Model: DMR OW-46) is a good option for anyone looking for a compact and efficient laundry solution. Thanks to its 4.6 kg washing capacity, this portable unit is designed for smaller households as well. Its top-load design ensures ease of use, and it comes in a sleek, space-saving package. This is a cost-effective and efficient choice for those focused solely on washing clothes.

Specifications of DMR 4.6kg Portable Washing Machine:

Load Capacity: 4.6 kg

Washing Type: Top load

Dryer: Not included (washer only)

Colour: Varies by model

Pros Cons Compact and portable for easy placement. No built-in dryer, requiring separate drying. Cost-effective choice for basic washing. May not accommodate larger or soiled loads.

DMR Single Tub Top Load Portable Mini 4.6 Kg Washing Machine with 2 kg Steel Dryer Basket (White)- DMR46-1218 (W2Yr)

The DMR Single Tub Top Load Portable Mini Washing Machine (Model: DMR46-1218) is a good option to consider buying as it redefines convenience and efficiency. With a 4.6 kg washing capacity and an included 2 kg steel dryer basket, this washing machine may look small, but it certainly is a powerhouse one that makes quick work of your laundry needs. The top-loading design simplifies usage, and its elegant white finish complements any space. Backed by a reassuring 2-year warranty, this DMR model ensures peace of mind while providing a seamless laundry experience.

Specifications of DMR Single Tub Top Load Portable Mini 4.6 Kg Washing Machine:

Load Capacity: 4.6 kg

Dryer Capacity: 2 kg (steel dryer basket included)

Washing Type: Top load

Colour: White

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Generous capacity for various laundry needs. Manual operation may require more attention. Durable steel dryer basket for efficient drying. Not suitable for larger households with heavy laundry demands.

DMR Portable Semi Automatic Top-Loading Mini Washing Machine 3 kg -With Dryer Basket (DMR 30-1208 (W2Yr), Blk)

If you live in a place which has limited area, have budget issues or even water scarcity, opting for the DMR Portable Semi Automatic Mini Washing Machine (Model: DMR 30-1208) is always a good idea. With a 3 kg load capacity, this washing machine is capable of handling your daily laundry needs efficiently. This top-loading washing machine comes with a convenient dryer basket, simplifying your laundry routine. The sleek black design adds a modern touch to your space. It's backed by a 2-year warranty for peace of mind. The hassle of handwashing can now be a thing of the past with this efficient and portable washing solution.

Specifications of DMR Portable Semi Automatic Top-Loading Mini Washing Machine 3 kg

Load Capacity: 3 kg

Washing Type: Semi-automatic

Dryer Basket Included: Yes

Colour: Black

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Compact and portable for small spaces. Limited load capacity for larger households. Semi-automatic operation for convenience. Manual intervention between wash and spin cycles.

DMR 2.5 kg Top Load Semi Automatic Portable Mini Washing Machine with 1 Kg Spin Dryer Basket - (DMR25-1208-Blue)

At a capacity of 2.5 Kg, this washing machine is a wonderful option for anyone who lives in a small apartment and wants to maximise of floor area. The DMR 2.5 kg Top Load Semi Automatic Mini Washing Machine (Model: DMR25-1208-Blue) is your best laundry solution designed to fit your lifestyle. With a 2.5 kg washing capacity, it's perfect for small households and those on the move. This top-loading washing machine comes with a convenient 1 kg spin dryer basket, simplifying your laundry tasks. The stylish blue design adds a touch of vibrancy to your space. Enjoy the convenience of semi-automatic operation and efficient washing with this portable mini washing machine.

Specifications of DMR 2.5 kg Top Load Semi Automatic Portable Mini Washing Machine with 1 Kg:

Load Capacity: 2.5 kg

Washing Type: Semi-automatic

Spin Dryer Basket: 1 kg capacity

Colour: Blue

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight for portability. Limited load capacity for larger laundry needs. Semi-automatic operation for convenience. Manual transfer required between wash and spin cycles.

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 DMR Model No DMR 30-1208 Single Tube Top Load Mini Washing Machine Portable and compact (3 kg capacity) 4 Star energy efficiency rating Includes 1.5 kg spin dryer basket DMR Shoes Washing Machine DMR-SHB-46 (W2Yr) Semi-automatic (4.6 kg washing, 2 kg drying) Portable and compact (mini size) Suitable for washing shoes and clothes Hilton 3 kg Single-Tub Washing Machine Portable and single-tub design (3 kg) Spin dryer included Travel-friendly and portable (Blue colour) DMR Single Tub Top Load Portable Mini Washing Machine DMR46-1218 Portable and compact (4.6 kg capacity) Includes 2 kg steel dryer basket Durable and comes with a 2-year warranty DMR 4.6kg Portable Washing Machine Portable and compact (4.6 kg capacity) Washer only (no dryer) Suitable for small laundry needs DMR Single Tub Top Load Portable Mini Washing Machine DMR46-1218 Portable and compact (4.6 kg capacity) Includes 2 kg steel dryer basket Durable and comes with a 2-year warranty DMR Portable Semi Automatic Top-Loading Mini Washing Machine Portable and semi-automatic (3 kg capacity) Includes dryer basket Suitable for small laundry needs DMR 2.5 kg Top Load Semi Automatic Portable Mini Washing Machine Portable and semi-automatic (2.5 kg) Includes 1 kg spin dryer basket Compact and easy to use (Blue colour)

Best value for money

The best value for money among the listed smallest washing machines appears to be the "DMR Model No DMR 30-1208 Single Tube Top Load Portable 3 kg 4 Star Mini Washing Machine." It combines affordability with a compact design, 4-star energy efficiency, and the added bonus of a 1.5 kg spin dryer basket, making it an economical and practical choice for small laundry needs.

Best overall product

The best overall product among the listed smallest washing machines is the "DMR Model No DMR 30-1208 Single Tube Top Load Portable 3 kg 4 Star Mini Washing Machine." It excels in both efficiency and convenience with its 4-star energy rating, compact design, and the inclusion of a 1.5 kg spin dryer basket. This product offers a well-rounded solution for small-scale laundry needs, making it the top choice.

How to buy the best of the smallest washing machines in India

To purchase the best smallest washing machine in India, follow these steps:

Determine Your Needs: Assess your laundry requirements, considering load capacity, space constraints, and features like spin drying.

Research Brands: Investigate reputable brands known for quality and durability, such as DMR and Hilton.

Read Reviews: Look for online reviews and customer feedback to gauge real-world performance and reliability.

Compare Features: Compare features like energy efficiency, portability, and additional accessories like spin dryer baskets.

Check Warranty: Ensure the product comes with a warranty for added peace of mind.

Price Comparison: Compare prices from various sellers to find the best deal.

Purchase from Trusted Sellers: Buy from authorized dealers or reputable online marketplaces.

Installation and Maintenance: Consider the ease of installation and future maintenance requirements.

Consider After-Sales Service: Check if the brand offers reliable customer support and service centers in your area.

Environmental Impact: Opt for energy-efficient models to save on long-term operating costs and reduce your environmental footprint.

By following these steps, you can make an informed decision and select the best smallest washing machine that suits your needs and budget in India.

