Smart ACs with dehumidifier: 10 choices for cool, comfortable and moisture-free living in hot and humid weather

Smart ACs with built-in dehumidifiers are becoming a must-have for modern homes, especially in regions with high humidity. These advanced air conditioners not only cool the room but also remove excess moisture, creating a more comfortable and healthier indoor environment. By reducing humidity, they help prevent mould growth, minimise allergens and improve overall air quality while enhancing cooling efficiency.

Smart AC with dehumidifier: Beat humidity with intelligent cooling solutions for everyday comfort. (Pexels)

By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less

Such ACs are ideal for coastal cities, monsoon-prone areas, and places with hot and humid climates. They work effectively during rainy seasons or sticky summer days when moisture levels rise. Available in both split and window AC formats, these units offer flexibility, energy efficiency and year-round comfort for diverse household needs.

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient cooling with enhanced comfort. Its 5-in-1 convertible mode lets you adjust cooling as per need, while the strong dehumidifier helps tackle excess moisture during humid days. The inverter technology ensures energy savings and stable performance. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it delivers consistent airflow, quieter operation, and reliable cooling even in high ambient temperatures.

Specifications Cooling Power: 1.5 Ton, medium rooms Special Feature: 5-in-1 convertible modes Inverter Type: Variable speed inverter tech Efficiency: 5 Star energy rating Reasons to Buy Strong dehumidification Flexible cooling modes Reasons to Avoid Premium price range Installation cost extra

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its effective cooling and strong dehumidifier, especially in humid weather. Many highlight energy savings and silent operation, though some mention installation charges as slightly high.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its adaptable cooling modes, superior humidity control, and high energy efficiency, making it ideal for hot and humid Indian climates.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with added comfort features for everyday use. Its built-in dehumidifier helps reduce excess moisture, making it ideal for humid conditions. The 4-in-1 convertible mode allows flexible cooling control, while the 7-stage air filtration with PM2.5 filter ensures cleaner indoor air. Designed for small rooms, it delivers steady performance, durability, and reliable cooling even at high temperatures.

Specifications Cooling Power: 1 Ton, small rooms Special Feature: Dehumidifier with 7-stage filter Inverter Type: Variable inverter compressor tech Efficiency: 3 Star energy rating Reasons to Buy Effective humidity control Advanced air filtration Reasons to Avoid Limited large-room cooling Moderate energy savings

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its good cooling for small rooms and appreciate the dehumidifier during humid weather. Many like the air filtration, though some feel efficiency could be better.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its reliable cooling, built-in dehumidifier, and multi-stage filtration, making it suitable for compact spaces in humid and polluted environments.





Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC delivers efficient cooling with advanced smart features. Its built-in dehumidifier helps control excess moisture, making it ideal for humid conditions. The 6-in-1 convertible mode adjusts cooling capacity as needed, while Wi-Fi connectivity and geo-fencing add convenience. Designed for small rooms, it ensures energy-efficient performance, quieter operation, and reliable cooling even during high ambient temperatures.

Specifications Cooling Power: 1 Ton, small rooms Special Feature: Wi-Fi, dehumidifier, 6 modes Inverter Type: Flexicool inverter compressor tech Efficiency: 5 Star energy rating Reasons to Buy Smart Wi-Fi control High energy efficiency Reasons to Avoid Limited large-room cooling Premium initial cost

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its smart features like Wi-Fi and geo-fencing, along with efficient cooling and energy savings. Many highlight silent performance, though some mention setup and installation complexity.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its intelligent cooling, strong dehumidification, and smart connectivity features, making it ideal for modern homes seeking comfort, convenience, and energy savings in humid climates.

Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC delivers efficient cooling with advanced smart features. Its built-in dehumidifier helps control excess moisture, making it ideal for humid conditions. The 6-in-1 convertible mode adjusts cooling capacity as needed, while Wi-Fi connectivity and geo-fencing add convenience. Designed for small rooms, it ensures energy-efficient performance, quieter operation, and reliable cooling even during high ambient temperatures.

Specifications Cooling Power: 1 Ton, small rooms Special Feature: Wi-Fi, dehumidifier, 6 modes Inverter Type: Flexicool inverter compressor tech Efficiency: 5 Star energy rating Reasons to Buy Smart Wi-Fi control High energy efficiency Reasons to Avoid Limited large-room cooling Premium initial cost

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its smart features like Wi-Fi and geo-fencing, along with efficient cooling and energy savings. Many highlight silent performance, though some mention setup and installation complexity.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its intelligent cooling, strong dehumidification, and smart connectivity features, making it ideal for modern homes seeking comfort, convenience, and energy savings in humid climates.





Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Bespoke AI WindFree Inverter Smart Split AC delivers comfortable and intelligent cooling for everyday use. Its built-in dehumidifier helps manage excess moisture, making it suitable for humid conditions. WindFree technology ensures gentle, draft-free airflow, while AI-based cooling adapts performance automatically. With Wi-Fi and voice control, it offers smart convenience, energy efficiency, and reliable cooling for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Cooling Power: 1.5 Ton, medium rooms Special Feature: WindFree, WiFi, AI control Inverter Type: Digital inverter compressor tech Efficiency: 3 Star energy rating Reasons to Buy Smart AI features Draft-free cooling Reasons to Avoid Moderate energy savings Premium pricing segment

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the silent performance and WindFree cooling for better comfort. Many like smart features, though some feel cooling is not extremely fast and energy usage could be improved.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its intelligent cooling, strong dehumidification, and WindFree comfort, making it ideal for users seeking quiet, smart, and energy-efficient cooling in humid Indian climates.

Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC delivers powerful cooling for large spaces with advanced smart features. Its built-in dehumidifier effectively removes excess moisture, making it ideal for humid conditions. The 6-in-1 convertible cooling adapts performance as needed, while Wi-Fi and geo-fencing add convenience. Designed for high ambient temperatures, it ensures energy-efficient, stable, and consistent cooling with enhanced comfort.

Specifications Cooling Power: 2 Ton, large rooms Special Feature: Wi-Fi, dehumidifier, 6 modes Inverter Type: Flexicool inverter compressor tech Efficiency: 5 Star energy rating Reasons to Buy Powerful large-room cooling Smart energy control Reasons to Avoid High upfront cost Large space requirement

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its powerful cooling for large rooms and appreciate smart features like Wi-Fi and geo-fencing. Many highlight energy savings and stable performance, though some mention higher initial cost and installation charges.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its strong cooling capacity, efficient dehumidification, and smart connectivity features, making it ideal for large homes in hot and humid climates seeking comfort and energy savings.

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is designed for efficient and convenient cooling in compact spaces. Its built-in dehumidifier (dry mode) helps reduce excess moisture, making it ideal for humid weather. Turbo mode ensures faster cooling, while the inverter technology delivers stable and energy-saving performance. With user-friendly controls and durable build, it offers reliable cooling for medium-sized rooms throughout the year.

Specifications Cooling Power: 1.5 Ton, medium rooms Special Feature: Turbo, dry mode, dust filter Inverter Type: Variable speed inverter compressor Efficiency: 5 Star energy rating Reasons to Buy Efficient humidity control Fast turbo cooling Reasons to Avoid Window AC design Slight operational noise

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its strong cooling and effective dehumidification, especially during monsoons. Many highlight energy savings and durability, though some mention typical window AC noise and basic design.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its powerful cooling, built-in dehumidifier, and high energy efficiency, making it a practical choice for medium rooms in hot and humid climates.





IFB Silver Plus Smart Series 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC offers intelligent cooling with advanced features for modern homes. Its built-in dehumidifier helps reduce excess moisture, ensuring comfort in humid conditions. The 8-in-1 Flexi Mode allows customised cooling, while AI and Wi-Fi connectivity enhance convenience. Designed for medium rooms, it delivers energy-efficient performance, durable build, and reliable cooling even at high temperatures.





Specifications Cooling Power: 1.5 Ton, medium rooms Special Feature: 8-in-1 flexi, WiFi, AI Inverter Type: HD inverter compressor tech Efficiency: 5 Star energy rating Reasons to Buy Smart AI controls Strong humidity control Reasons to Avoid Premium price segment Complex feature setup

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its efficient cooling and smart Wi-Fi features, especially the flexible modes. Many highlight energy savings and quiet performance, though some mention initial setup complexity.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its intelligent cooling, effective dehumidification, and flexible energy-saving modes, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms in hot and humid climates.

Midea 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient and flexible cooling for modern homes. Its built-in dehumidifier helps remove excess moisture, ensuring comfort during humid weather. The 6-in-1 convertible mode adapts cooling capacity as needed, while turbo mode delivers faster cooling. Equipped with PM2.5 and HD filters, it improves air quality and provides reliable, energy-efficient performance for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Cooling Power: 1.5 Ton, medium rooms Special Feature: 6-in-1 convertible, dehumidifier Inverter Type: Variable speed inverter compressor Efficiency: 5 Star, ISEER 5.6 Reasons to Buy Strong humidity control High energy efficiency Reasons to Avoid Basic smart features Limited brand recall

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its effective cooling, convertible modes, and dehumidification during humid conditions. Many highlight good value for money, though some feel brand recognition is lower than premium competitors.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its energy-efficient performance, flexible cooling modes, and reliable dehumidification, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms in hot and humid climates.

Voltas 241 CZMM 2 Ton Slimline AC offers powerful cooling with a space-saving vertical design suitable for large rooms and commercial areas. Its built-in dehumidifier function helps reduce excess moisture, ensuring comfort during humid weather. Equipped with turbo cooling and wide airflow, it delivers fast and consistent performance. Designed for durability and ease of use, it provides reliable cooling even in high ambient temperatures.

Specifications Cooling Power: 2 Ton, large spaces Special Feature: Turbo, dehumidifier, wide airflow Inverter Type: Fixed speed rotary compressor Efficiency: 1 Star energy rating Reasons to Buy Powerful cooling output Suitable large spaces Reasons to Avoid Lower energy efficiency Bulky tower design

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its strong cooling and high airflow, especially for large rooms and commercial use. Many like the quick cooling performance, though some mention higher power consumption.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its powerful cooling capacity, effective dehumidification, and space-saving tower design, making it ideal for large areas needing fast and consistent cooling.

Does AC have a dehumidifier option?

Yes, most modern air conditioners include a dehumidifier or dry mode, helping reduce excess moisture and improve indoor comfort in humid climates.

Is there an air conditioner with a dehumidifier?

Yes, many modern air conditioners include a dehumidifier or “dry mode”, helping remove moisture while cooling and improving indoor comfort.

Is a dehumidifier good for the AC?

Yes, a dehumidifier function in an air conditioner improves cooling efficiency, reduces humidity, enhances comfort, and helps prevent mould and dampness indoors.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best smart AC with dehumidifier:

Room size & tonnage: Choose correct capacity; wrong size reduces efficiency and humidity control.

Dehumidifier efficiency: Ensure effective moisture removal and humidity range (30–50% ideal indoors).

Energy rating & ISEER: Higher ratings ensure lower electricity bills and better long-term performance.

Inverter technology: Variable speed compressors offer stable cooling and improved energy savings.

Smart features: Wi-Fi, app control, and sensors enhance convenience and automation.

Air filtration system: Look for PM2.5 or multi-stage filters for cleaner indoor air.

Noise levels: Low-noise operation ensures comfort, especially for bedrooms.

Build quality & warranty: Durable materials and strong service support ensure reliability and longevity.

3 top features of best smart ACs with dehumidifier

Product Noise Level Refrigerant Wattage Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 38–45 dB approx R32 refrigerant 1400–1600 W Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 36–42 dB approx R32 refrigerant 900–1200 W Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Split AC 34–40 dB approx R32 refrigerant 850–1100 W Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Split AC 38–45 dB approx R32 refrigerant 1300–1500 W Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star WindFree AC 32–40 dB approx R32 refrigerant 1200–1500 W Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Split AC 40–48 dB approx R32 refrigerant 1700–2000 W Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC 50–56 dB approx R32 refrigerant 1400–1700 W IFB 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Split AC 38–44 dB approx R32 refrigerant 1300–1600 W Midea 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC 36–42 dB approx R32 refrigerant 1200–1500 W Voltas 241 CZMM 2 Ton Tower AC 45–55 dB approx R32 refrigerant 2000–2400 W

Similar articles for you

10 top energy-saving ACs with 5-star ratings, inverter technology, smart features for efficient cooling and lower bills

Need instant cooling? These heavy-duty ACs cool a room in under 5 minutes

Buying an AC under ₹40,000? These 10 3-star models are worth shortlisting for their solid cooling without high bills



FAQs n smart AC with Dehumidifier What is a smart AC with dehumidifier? It cools air and removes excess humidity for comfort.

How does dehumidifier mode work in AC? It reduces moisture without excessive cooling, improving indoor comfort.

Are smart ACs energy efficient? Yes, inverter technology and sensors optimise cooling and power usage.

Is dehumidifier mode useful in monsoon? Yes, it controls dampness and prevents mould during humid weather.

Can smart ACs be controlled remotely? Yes, via Wi-Fi apps, voice assistants, and smart home systems.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement