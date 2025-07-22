Software engineer salary at Nike for US H-1B visa holders will shock you - Check out

Have you ever wondered how much software engineers at a company like Nike can earn, particularly if they are on an H-1B visa and stationed in the United States? Spoiler alert: they earn a great deal of money. Nike is investing in tech and design talent.(Reuters)

This information comes from data from the US Department of Labour's H-1B visa programme. The data includes salary details from Nike Inc. and its subsidiaries. Salaries can range from $99,123 to $301,378 a year, depending on the seniority and role within the engineering department. This works out to a salary of approximately between ₹85 lakh to ₹2.6 crore.

Here is the complete breakdown of Software Engineer salaries, as revealed by the US Department of Labour and spotted by Business Insider.

How Much Do Nike Software Engineers Earn?

A Software Engineer earns between $1,46,383 and $1,72,661 a year.

A Software Engineer 2 earns between $1,56,641 and $1,72,780 a year.

A Software Engineer 3 earns between $1,39,845 and $1,92,227 a year.

A Senior Director of Software Engineering earns $3,01,378 a year.

Data Engineers can earn between $99,123 and $2,65,466 a year.

The article also reveals what new designers at Nike earn, making up to $1,26,617 a year, which is around ₹1.09 crore.

Nike appears to be pushing for a revamp. It is no secret that Nike's popularity has waned recently, and the company seems to be working on a comeback. And this is exactly why the company is currently investing in tech and design roles across the globe, the report says, and why Nike had 890 open positions worldwide as of July 2018.

