Some Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra users are switching back to Galaxy S24 Ultra, here's why

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, is powerful on paper, new chipset, upgraded cameras, and a refreshed design. Yet a noticeable number of early buyers are voluntarily returning to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a report by SamMobile reveals. Their reasons reveal a growing disconnect between Samsung’s hardware direction and what long-time Ultra users actually want from the series. While the design remains familiar, the refinements make it more user-friendly.

Design changes that feel like a downgrade

One of the biggest complaints is the S25 Ultra’s new flat, sharp-edged frame. While flat designs are trendy, many users say the device feels harsher and less comfortable to hold. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, with its subtly chamfered, slightly rounded edges, struck a sweet spot: boxy but refined, professional yet ergonomic.

Users switching back say the S25 Ultra digs into the hand during long usage, gaming, note-taking, or simply browsing, making the older S24 Ultra feel more premium despite being a year older.

The S Pen loses a fan-favourite feature

Samsung quietly removed Bluetooth connectivity from the S Pen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

This means:

-No remote camera shutter

-No swipe gestures

-No remote presentation controls

-No media-control shortcuts

For casual users, this might not matter. But for creators, presenters, and productivity-focused buyers, the exact demographic the Ultra series targets, this is a meaningful loss.

The S24 Ultra’s Bluetooth S Pen doubled as a remote for group photos, video shoots, and slideshows. The S25 Ultra’s stylus now functions only as a basic writing tool, and that change alone has pushed many loyal users back to the S24 Ultra.

A flagship that feels less “Ultra” to some fans

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra remains a top-tier smartphone, the reaction highlights an industry-wide issue: not every new model is automatically a better experience. Specs have improved, but usability has not.

Samsung’s choice to remove established features and tweak ergonomics is being seen as a shift in priorities, potentially cost-cutting or simplification. For a portion of the Ultra fanbase, it breaks the consistency that defined Samsung’s premium lineup.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, meanwhile, is being praised as the “last fully complete Ultra”, comfortable to hold, powerful, and feature-rich without compromises.

What this means for Samsung

This pushback underscores a truth the smartphone industry often overlooks: not all upgrades are upgrades to the user. For some, the S25 Ultra is a step forward. For others, the daily experience feels diminished.

The result? A quiet but growing trend of users returning to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a device many now consider the better-rounded flagship.

Samsung may need to rethink what the “Ultra” name stands for, because loyal buyers are making it clear: raw performance alone isn’t enough if comfort and functionality take a hit.