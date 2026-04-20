Still carrying keys with you? Consider installing these smart door lock to unlock using your fingerprint

For most homes, traditional locks still depend on keys that can be misplaced, duplicated or simply inconvenient to carry around. As daily routines become more connected, many users are looking for simpler and more secure ways to manage home access.

Smarter door locks with keyless access and better control.

Smart door locks address this shift by offering keyless entry through PIN codes, mobile apps or even biometric access. They also add features like remote control, access logs and temporary passcodes, making it easier to manage who enters your home. With improving reliability and wider availability, these locks are becoming a practical upgrade for everyday security and convenience.

The Qubo Smart Door Lock Essential offers a modern security upgrade with multiple unlocking methods including fingerprint, PIN, RFID card, and physical key. Built with a sturdy metal body, it supports anti-theft alarms, auto-lock functionality, and intrusion alerts for enhanced safety. The fingerprint sensor is designed for quick recognition, while the overall system integrates convenience with security. It is suitable for homes seeking affordable smart locking with reliable performance and easy installation support.

Specifications Unlock Modes Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, Key Build Metal body Security Anti-theft alarm Lock Type Deadbolt Installation DIY + support Reasons to buy Multiple unlock options Strong build quality Reasons to avoid No advanced app ecosystem Limited smart integrations

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the quick fingerprint response and solid build quality. Some mention occasional delays in recognition and limited app-based features compared to premium locks.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable security, multiple unlocking options, and a durable design at an accessible price point.

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{{^usCountry}} The Mygate Smart Door Lock focuses on security and convenience with fingerprint, PIN, and key access modes. Designed with anti-unauthorised unlocking alerts, it enhances home safety through smart alarms and secure authentication. The lock integrates well for residential use, offering simple installation and compatibility with standard doors. Its emphasis is on dependable performance rather than premium features, making it suitable for users looking for practical security upgrades without complex smart home integrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mygate Smart Door Lock focuses on security and convenience with fingerprint, PIN, and key access modes. Designed with anti-unauthorised unlocking alerts, it enhances home safety through smart alarms and secure authentication. The lock integrates well for residential use, offering simple installation and compatibility with standard doors. Its emphasis is on dependable performance rather than premium features, making it suitable for users looking for practical security upgrades without complex smart home integrations. {{/usCountry}}

Specifications Unlock Modes Fingerprint, PIN, Key Security Intrusion alerts Build Durable housing Installation Easy setup Usage Residential Reasons to buy Strong security alerts Simple to use Reasons to avoid Limited smart app features Basic design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the easy installation and dependable fingerprint access. Some report occasional inconsistencies in fingerprint detection and expect more advanced connectivity features.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers dependable basic smart locking with strong safety alerts and straightforward usability.

The Yale YDME 100 NxT Smart Lock brings trusted global security expertise with PIN-based digital access and robust build quality. Designed for durability, it includes features like auto-locking, break-in damage alarms, and wrong PIN alerts. The lock focuses on reliable keypad access rather than multiple smart unlock methods, making it ideal for users preferring simplicity. Yale’s reputation ensures dependable performance, while its minimal design suits modern homes seeking a secure yet straightforward locking system.

Specifications Unlock Modes PIN, Key Security Break-in alarm Auto Lock Yes Build Premium durable Brand Reliability Yale Reasons to buy Trusted brand reliability Strong security features Reasons to avoid No fingerprint support Limited smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sturdy build and brand trust. Some feel the absence of fingerprint or app features limits convenience compared to newer smart locks.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it prioritises dependable security with a trusted brand and simple, effective functionality.

The Atomberg Azhero Smart Door Lock combines modern aesthetics with practical security features such as fingerprint unlocking, PIN access, and mechanical key backup. Built with stainless steel components, it offers durability and resistance to wear. The lock supports quick fingerprint recognition and includes safety alerts for unauthorised attempts. Designed for everyday use, it provides a balance of affordability and functionality, making it a suitable upgrade for homeowners seeking reliable smart locking without complex setups.

Specifications Unlock Modes Fingerprint, PIN, Key Build Stainless steel Security Intrusion alerts Installation Standard doors Design Modern Reasons to buy Durable construction Fast fingerprint sensor Reasons to avoid Limited smart ecosystem Basic app support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its sturdy design and fast unlocking. Some mention minor issues with installation guidance and expect better connectivity features.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers a strong build, quick access, and reliable everyday security.

The Godrej Digital Locking Solution blends mechanical reliability with digital convenience through PIN access and key backup. Known for trusted security solutions, it offers strong build quality, auto-locking, and tamper alerts. Designed for Indian households, it focuses on durability and long-term performance rather than extensive smart features. The interface is simple, making it easy for all age groups to operate. It is a dependable option for those prioritising brand trust and consistent performance.

Specifications Unlock Modes PIN, Key Security Tamper alert Build Heavy-duty Auto Lock Yes Brand Trust Godrej Reasons to buy Trusted security brand Durable build Reasons to avoid No fingerprint option Limited smart connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the reliability and strong build. Some feel the features are basic compared to newer smart locks with fingerprint and app support.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers trusted security, durability, and easy operation.

The Lavna LA16 Smart Door Lock offers advanced features including fingerprint unlocking, PIN entry, RFID cards, and Bluetooth app control. It supports mobile app access for remote management, making it suitable for tech-focused users. The lock includes auto-lock functionality, intrusion alerts, and a sleek modern design. With multiple user access options and smart connectivity, it delivers convenience and security together. It is well-suited for homes looking for feature-rich smart locking systems with app-based control.

Specifications Unlock Modes Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, App Connectivity Bluetooth Security Intrusion alerts Auto Lock Yes App Control Yes Reasons to buy App-based control Multiple unlock options Reasons to avoid Requires app setup Slight learning curve

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the app control and multiple access modes. Some mention connectivity issues and occasional delays in app response.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers advanced smart features and flexible access control.

The Plantex Digital Fingerprint Door Lock is designed for compact and efficient security with fingerprint and PIN access options. Built with aluminium construction, it offers durability while maintaining a sleek cylindrical design. The lock is suitable for modern interiors and provides quick unlocking performance. It focuses on ease of installation and basic smart security, making it a practical option for users seeking a simple upgrade from traditional locks.

Specifications Unlock Modes Fingerprint, PIN Build Aluminium Design Cylindrical Installation Easy Usage Home Reasons to buy Compact design Easy installation Reasons to avoid Limited features No app control

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the simple design and ease of use. Some mention limited functionality compared to more advanced smart locks.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers simple, compact security with easy installation.

The Elara Echo Lite Smart Lock provides essential smart locking features including fingerprint and PIN access at an affordable price. Designed for basic home security upgrades, it offers quick unlocking and simple installation. The lightweight build and compact design make it suitable for apartments and smaller doors. While it lacks premium features, it delivers dependable everyday security for users seeking a budget-friendly smart lock solution.

Specifications Unlock Modes Fingerprint, PIN Build Lightweight Installation Simple Usage Home Design Compact Reasons to buy Affordable pricing Easy setup Reasons to avoid Limited features Basic build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the affordability and ease of installation. Some mention average build quality and fewer advanced features.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides basic smart locking at a budget-friendly price.

The Ozone OZFL-55 Smart Lock is designed primarily for cabinets and smaller doors, offering fingerprint-based unlocking with compact construction. It provides secure access for furniture, lockers, or office storage units. The lock is easy to install and operates efficiently with quick fingerprint recognition. Its lightweight design and focused use case make it suitable for securing personal storage spaces rather than main doors.

Specifications Unlock Modes Fingerprint Usage Cabinets/Furniture Build Compact Installation Easy Security Basic Reasons to buy Ideal for small storage Quick fingerprint access Reasons to avoid Not for main doors Limited features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it useful for cabinets and lockers. Some note limited application and basic functionality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it is ideal for compact storage security needs.

The Agaro Smart Digital Door Lock offers a combination of fingerprint unlocking, PIN access, Bluetooth connectivity, and anti-theft features. Designed for modern homes, it supports app-based control and remote access. The lock includes auto-lock functionality and multiple user access management. Its sturdy design ensures durability, while smart connectivity enhances convenience. It is suitable for users looking for a feature-rich smart locking system with strong security and remote control capabilities.

Specifications Unlock Modes Fingerprint, PIN, App Connectivity Bluetooth Security Anti-theft Auto Lock Yes Build Durable Reasons to buy Smart app features Strong security options Reasons to avoid App dependency Setup complexity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smart features and remote access. Some mention app connectivity issues and initial setup challenges.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers advanced smart control with strong security features.

Factors to consider when buying a smart door lock

Access methods: Options like PIN, fingerprint, RFID or app-based unlocking offer flexibility for different users.

Security features: Look for encryption, tamper alerts and auto-lock features for better protection.

Build quality: Durable materials help ensure long-term reliability and resistance to forced entry.

Battery life: Long battery backup ensures the lock remains functional without frequent charging or replacement.

Compatibility: Check if the lock works with your door type and supports smart home integration if needed.

Are smart door locks secure enough for home use?

Most modern smart locks include encryption, tamper alerts and secure authentication methods. When installed properly, they can offer a reliable level of security along with added convenience compared with traditional locks.

What happens if the battery runs out?

Many smart locks provide low battery alerts in advance. Some also include backup unlocking methods such as physical keys or emergency power options to ensure access is not lost.

Are these locks easy to use for all family members?

Yes, multiple access options such as PIN codes and fingerprint recognition make them easy to use. Temporary access can also be shared with guests when needed.

Top 3 features of best smart door lock

Smart door lock Unlock Modes Build Security Features Qubo Essential Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, Key Metal Anti-theft alarm Mygate Lock Fingerprint, PIN, Key Durable Intrusion alerts Yale YDME 100 PIN, Key Premium Break-in alarm Atomberg Azhero Fingerprint, PIN, Key Stainless Steel Alerts Godrej Digital PIN, Key Heavy-duty Tamper alerts Lavna LA16 Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, App Premium Intrusion alerts Plantex Lock Fingerprint, PIN Aluminium Basic security Elara Echo Lite Fingerprint, PIN Lightweight Basic security Ozone OZFL-55 Fingerprint Compact Basic security Agaro Smart Lock Fingerprint, PIN, App Durable Anti-theft

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FAQs Do smart locks work without internet? Many smart locks can function offline for basic access, but remote features usually require an internet connection.

Can I still use a key with these locks? Some models include a physical key backup for emergency situations.

Are smart locks difficult to install? Many are designed for simple installation, but some may require professional setup depending on the door type.

Do they support multiple users? Yes, most smart locks allow multiple users with different access methods and permissions.

Are smart locks suitable for apartments? Yes, they can be used in apartments as long as they are compatible with the door design.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Amit Rahi ...Read More For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read Less

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