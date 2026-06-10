Still deep frying at home? These air fryers cut oil without sacrificing taste

Love crunchy samosas, crispy pakoras and golden-brown snacks but worried about the amount of oil they require? Well, you're not alone. More and more people have started focusing on counting calories and eating right. At the same time, they are also looking for appliances and cooking method that they can use to cook their favourite snacks in a healthier way without giving up their favourite snacks. Enter: Air fryers.

Air fryers use almost no oil for cooking food. (HT Tech)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Air fryers are designed to deliver the crispy texture and satisfying taste of deep-fried food with significantly less oil. Unlike traditional deep frying, which often involves large quantities of oil and messy cleanup, air fryers use rapid hot air circulation technology to create a similar crispy finish but without using large quantities of oil. The result is that the food gets the same texture and flavor while being lighter and healthier. But that's not the only benefit of using an air fryer. There are more.

Benefits of using an air fryer over traditional deep frying

- Less fat and calories: Air fryers use little to no oil compared to deep fryers drastically, which reduces the overall calorie and saturated fat intake.

- Better nutrient retention: Air fryers cook meals much faster, which helps retain heat-sensitive vitamins and antioxidants.

- Safer operation: Air fryers are also safer to handle compared to kadhais with scorching-hot oil.

- Versatile usage: Air fryers can also be used to roast vegetables, bake small goods, grill, and reheat leftovers all without making them soggy.

Best air fryers to buy in India in 2026

The Wonderchef Platinum Plus Digital Air Fryer is designed for users who want healthier cooking without compromising on convenience. A standout design feature of this air fryer is the transparent viewing window with an integrated cooking light, which allows users to monitor food without opening the basket and losing heat. The responsive digital touch panel offers easy access to cooking controls and preset programs. Powered by Rapid Air Technology, the air fryer circulates hot air evenly around food to deliver crispy results with significantly less oil. The spacious 5L basket is suitable for families, while adjustable temperature and timer controls provide flexibility for frying, baking, grilling, roasting, and reheating a variety of dishes.

Specifications Capacity 5L Pre-set Menu Options 7 Preset Programs Cooking Features Bake, grill, roast, fry, defrost Temperature Range 80°C to 200°C Timer Up to 60 minutes Cooking Technology Rapid Air Technology Special Features Digital touch control panel, built-in memory function, auto shut-off Reasons to Buy Easy to use Sturdy build Responsive digital touch controls Reasons to Avoid Some foods may require shaking or flipping midway

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this air fryer for its premium design, ease of use, and ability to produce crispy food with minimal oil. Users also like its viewing window, spacious basket, and easy cleaning process.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this air fryer for its features and design.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Nutricook Air Fryer Slim 5L stands out with its space-saving vertical design that delivers a large cooking capacity without occupying excessive countertop space. Its modern digital control panel features touch-sensitive controls and an angled display that makes selecting cooking modes and monitoring settings easier. It also gets a transparent viewing window with an integrated cooking light that allows users to check food without opening the basket. It is powered by ProCyclone Technology that circulates hot air evenly to produce crispy results with minimal oil. With multiple cooking modes and adjustable temperature settings, it can air fry, bake, roast, and reheat a wide range of dishes.

Specifications Capacity 5L Pre-set Menu Options 6 Preset Programs Cooking Features Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat, Dehydrate Temperature Range 75°C–200°C Timer Up to 60 minutes Cooking Technology ProCyclone Technology Special Features Healthy ceramic non-stick coating, Auto-save settings Reasons to Buy Easy to use and clean Cooks evenly Good features Reasons to Avoid Average build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this air fryer to be a high-quality kitchen appliance that's easy to use with user-friendly controls and performs well without hassle. The 5L capacity is perfect for family meals, and customers appreciate that it can easily fit two sandwiches.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this air fryer for its features and space.

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is a budget-friendly appliance designed for users looking to enjoy crispy, fried-style food with significantly less oil. Its compact yet modern design features a glossy black finish and a digital touch control panel that makes operation easy for beginners. Equipped with 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Technology, the air fryer ensures even heat distribution for crispier results across a variety of foods. The generous cooking basket can handle everyday family meals, while the adjustable temperature range allows users to air fry, roast, grill, bake, and reheat dishes with ease. The non-stick basket simplifies cleaning, making it suitable for daily use in busy households.

Specifications Capacity 4.2L Pre-set Menu Options 8 Preset Programs Cooking Features Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat Temperature Range 80°C–200°C Timer Up to 60 minutes Cooking Technology 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Technology Special Features Digital touch control panel, LED display, Overheat protection, Cool-touch handle Reasons to Buy Easy to use Cooks evenly Good features Reasons to Avoid Average build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air fryer easy to use and appreciate its cooking performance, particularly for French fries. However, its build quality has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this air fryer for its features.

The Philips Air Fryer combines a compact design with Philips' proven Rapid Air Technology. Its sleek black finish and minimalist control layout make it suitable for modern kitchens, while the intuitive rotary knobs for temperature and timer adjustments ensure hassle-free operation. Its patented Starfish design works alongside Rapid Air Technology to circulate hot air evenly, helping deliver crispy exteriors and tender interiors with up to 90% less fat. With a versatile temperature range and multi-cooking functionality, it can fry, roast, grill, bake, and reheat a wide variety of foods while using minimal oil.

Specifications Capacity 4.1L Pre-set Menu Options No dedicated presets Cooking Features Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat Temperature Range 80°C–200°C Timer Up to 60 minutes Cooking Technology Philips Rapid Air Technology with Starfish Design Special Features Patented Starfish airflow design, Manual temperature and timer controls, HomeID recipe app support Reasons to Buy Easy to use Great cooking performance Value for money Reasons to Avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this air fryer to be of top class quality, easy to use, and worth the price, with food turning out perfect every time and requiring very little oil for cooking. They consider it very useful for every kitchen.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this air fryer for its features and cooking performance.

The KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven 12L is designed for large families and users who want more versatility than a traditional basket-style air fryer. Its oven-style design features a spacious glass-front door, a large digital display, and an intuitive touch control panel that makes selecting cooking modes simple. The transparent viewing window allows you to monitor food without interrupting the cooking process. Powered by 360° Rapid Heat Circulation Technology, the appliance distributes hot air evenly for crispy, golden results with minimal oil. With its generous 12-litre capacity, adjustable temperature controls, and multiple cooking modes, it can air fry, bake, grill, roast, toast, dehydrate, and even cook rotisserie-style dishes.

Specifications Capacity 12L Pre-set Menu Options 10 Preset Cooking Programs Cooking Features Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Grill, Toast, Reheat, Dehydrate, Rotisserie Cooking Temperature Range 80°C–200°C Timer Up to 60 minutes Cooking Technology Rapid Hot Air Circulation Technology Special Features Rotisserie function, Overheat protection Reasons to Buy Good quality Ease of use Great cooking performance Reasons to Avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air fryer to be of good quality, easy to use, and appreciate its value for money. The appliance cooks food evenly with minimal oil and makes perfectly roasted veggies. While some customers report fast cooking times and good heating performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this air fryer for its features and cooking performance.

Top 3 features of the best air fryer in India in 2026

NAME CAPACITY TEMPERATURE RANGE COOKING TECHNOLOGY Wonderchef Platinum Plus Digital Air Fryer 5L 80°C to 200°C Bake, grill, roast, fry, defrost Nutricook 5L Air Fryer Slim 5L 75°C to 200°C Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat, Dehydrate Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer 4.2L 80°C to 200°C Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat PHILIPS Air fryer for Home 4.1L 80°C to 200°C Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven 12L 12L 80°C to 200°C Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Grill, Toast, Reheat, Dehydrate, Rotisserie Cooking

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of air fryers, microwave ovens and OTGs. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of air fryers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooking technology and features. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying best air fryers to buy in India Which air fryer capacity is best for a family of four? A 4L to 6L air fryer is generally ideal for a family of four. Larger households may benefit from models with capacities of 7L or more.

How much electricity does an air fryer consume? Most air fryers consume between 1200W and 1800W.

Can an air fryer completely replace deep frying? For most foods, yes. Air fryers can produce crispy fries, nuggets, samosas, and cutlets with significantly less oil, although the texture may differ slightly from traditional deep-fried food.

What foods can be cooked in an air fryer? You can prepare French fries, chicken, fish, paneer, vegetables, samosas, spring rolls, cakes, muffins, cookies, and even roasted nuts in an air fryer.

What is Rapid Air Technology in air fryers? Rapid Air Technology uses high-speed hot air circulation to cook food evenly from all sides, helping achieve crispy results with little or no oil.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.