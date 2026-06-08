If you get corporation/municipal water, turn off your RO filter immediately! Here's what you need instead

If your kitchen features a shiny, premium Reverse Osmosis (RO) water purifier, and your primary water source is municipal or corporation tap water, you are making a massive, expensive mistake. Here are the 5 water purifiers you need if you have municipal water as your source. (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

Driven by aggressive marketing gimmicks, millions of Indian households have fallen into the "RO trap." These heavy-duty systems are designed strictly for harsh groundwater or tanker water with dangerously high dissolved solids. When forced to process already-treated municipal water, they aggressively strip away 90% to 92% of essential minerals like calcium and magnesium.

You are left drinking “dead water”, an acidic, mineral-deficient liquid that actively leaches nutrients from your bones and causes chronic fatigue. Worse, these machines ruthlessly dump up to 75% of your water straight down the drain. It’s time to stop over-filtering your health and wallet. Here is the exact technology your kitchen actually needs instead.

The biggest mistake people make when buying a water purifier For years, Indian buyers have been conditioned to believe that RO is the gold standard of water purification. Walk into any appliance store and you'll often hear the same sales pitch: more purification stages, more safety, and better water.

The reality is more complicated.

RO technology was originally developed to tackle hard water with high levels of dissolved salts. It works exceptionally well for borewell water, tanker water, and areas where TDS levels are genuinely high.

The problem starts when households receiving relatively clean municipal water install RO purifiers without checking their water quality first.

In many Indian cities, municipal water is already treated before reaching homes. Adding an RO membrane on top of that may not always deliver additional benefits, but it can increase maintenance costs and water wastage.