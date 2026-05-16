Stop paying for apps: 5 wireless printers that print directly from your iPhone, Android phone’s camera roll

Printers are a useful device to have at hand. From printing your kids' assignment sheets to notes from the class that you missed last week or even a PDF version of the important presentation that is coming up next week, having a printer at home can not only save time and money but also reduce your stress and frequent visits to the market. But here's a catch. Just like other devices, not all printers are equally efficient. More importantly, not all printers reduce your stress by letting you print documents at your will. Some need a wired connection. Others need a subscription, which can add significantly to your monthly bills. But in 2026, trying to print a simple document shouldn't feel like a negotiation. Instead, it should be as simple as tapping a button or two. This is where wireless printers come in. This list includes laser printer and ink tank printer models. (HT Tech) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Benefits of using wireless printers Multi-device connectivity: Wireless printers don't need a dedicated laptop or PC to print documents. You can connect them to your smartphone, tablet or laptop, wirelessly, to print documents without transferring files to a dedicated PC.

Flexible placement: Another benefit of using a wireless printer is that they can be placed anywhere with an electrical outlet or move them around at your will, which them versatile to use.

Reduced cable clutter: Wireless printer just require one cable -- the one connecting the printer with a power outlet. They don't need you to connect the source device to the printer, which reduces clutter and makes up for a cleaner workspace, even at home.

More efficient: Many wireless printer models come with multi-functional features that allow users to scan, print and copy documents and even set the resolution based on specific requirements, making them more efficient and even more versatile than the wired models.

We hope that with these details we would have answered any residual question that you had about buying a wireless printer. With that in mind, here's a list of the top mid-budget wireless printers that you can get for your home.