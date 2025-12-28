Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 live: Here’s how you can watch Netflix at a low price or for free

Netflix has finally released Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 worldwide, including in India, on 25 December 2025. The new episodes continue the story after the ending of Volume 1, where Will Byers discovers his ability to connect with the Hive Mind. The plot resumes from the events in Hawkins, raising questions about whether Vecna is aware of Will’s powers and how that knowledge could affect him. Fans waited for these answers ahead of the Christmas release, which marked the next phase of the series’ final season. How to watch Netflix without paying extra by using bundles, carrier offers, and free viewing options.

Netflix remains one of the most used streaming platforms globally. The company reported over 301 million paid subscribers by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and continues to add users in 2026 through its library of films and series. At the same time, Netflix rarely offers price cuts. The platform has focused on ad-supported plans and stricter password-sharing rules instead of discounts.

While Netflix does not offer direct free access in most cases, here’s how users can still watch content without paying the full subscription fee through certain options.

No Standard Netflix Free Trial

Netflix stopped offering free trials in several regions, including India, in 2020. The company has not announced plans to bring trial periods back. Viewers who want to try Netflix content without paying can watch selected full episodes on YouTube. Netflix uploads episodes from shows such as Explained, Our Planet, and Blue Eye Samurai to its official channel, which allows limited viewing at no cost.

T-Mobile’s Netflix Offer

Netflix is still included with some of T-Mobile's mobile plans. In January 2024, the company shifted users to Netflix Standard with ads. This plan includes advertising and does not offer access to the full film catalogue due to licensing limits. Even so, users can watch Netflix series and films available on this tier without paying a separate fee. The plan also includes access to Netflix mobile games.

Verizon and Comcast Bundles

Verizon offers a monthly bundle through its myPlan service that includes Netflix with ads and Max with ads. The bundle costs $10 per month and is available with select mobile and home internet plans. Since Max alone costs nearly the same, subscribers effectively receive Netflix without an added charge.

Comcast also offers a StreamSaver bundle for eligible customers. The package includes Netflix with ads, Peacock Premium with ads, and Apple TV+. Pricing varies by plan, but existing Xfinity customers can add the bundle at a reduced monthly rate compared to individual subscriptions.

Netflix does not offer student discounts. Users who want to save can share a household plan within Netflix’s rules and split the cost among members.