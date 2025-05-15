Sundar Pichai reacts after Quora CEO calls out Google Meet’s ‘worse’ audio quality

In a new tech leader’s exchange, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo highlighted a week’s experience with Google Meet. In an X post, D’Angelo showed disapproval for Google Meet's audio quality, which made the team switch back to Zoom. The post highlighted that Google’s video conferencing tool is not adequate for cancelling background noise and echoing. In response to the Quora CEO’s experience, Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded to the post respectfully, thanking D’Angelo for flagging the issue and that the company will work to debug the issue. This showcases Google’s active approach to taking user feedback and working to bring a seamless experience across services. Sundar Pichai reacts to Google Meet audio quality issues.(X)

Google’s CEO responds to Google Meet audio quality issues

In a new experience, the Quora team tested Google Meet for their daily meeting in place of Zoom for a week. Quora CEO shared the experience on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting that Google is good in a “small way.” However, D’Angelo further said it is, “worse in one big way: audio quality.” The post also mentioned that the team faced issues with background noise cancellation and echoing, which made them switch back to Zoom.

In response to D’Angelo’s X post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai turned to customer support. Pichai replied, saying that they have not experienced such issues and “it works pretty well in my experience.” Pichai also added that the Google team will pay more emphasis on the cause of issues and debug if anything unusual is found. Google's CEO also thanked D’Angelo for highlighting the issue.

While this positive exchange of words between the two tech leaders showcases healthy collaboration, it highlights how tech leaders are using social media platforms to address and take feedback for their services. Later, D’Angelo also assured that if the audio quality issue is fixed, Quora may also consider adopting Google Meet in place of Zoom. Well, Google Meet and Zoom have been coming for years, but Gorklon Rust (AKA Elon Musk) did not leave a chance to highlight X as a form of communication by saying, “The smartest & most influential people in the world interact on X!”

