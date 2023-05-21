Tech weekender: Altman's AI regulation pitch to Instagram's Twitter rival, the buzz this week

Open AI chief executive officer Sam Altman this week appeared before the US lawmakers where he called for regulation of Artificial Intelligence while Google CEO Sundar Pichai believes AI will revolutionize all aspects of life and enhance certain jobs. 6G is the new development in mobile cellular technology. (Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay )

Check out more news like this from tech world that came this week:

From AI regulation to threat to jobs, 5 things Open AI CEO Sam Altman told US lawmakers

Open AI chief executive officer Sam Altman on Monday appeared before a Senate panel hearing which deliberated on artificial intelligence and the warnings about threats posed by it to society and democracy. Read more

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's optimistic outlook: How AI could transform jobs and create new opportunities

Artificial intelligence has become the latest buzzword in the tech world, with companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, and Google racing to develop their own AI systems. Read more

Instagram may unveil Twitter-like text-based app in June: Report

Instagram is planning to release a text-based app that will compete with Twitter. Read more

Twitter Blue subscribers can now upload videos of up to 2 hours, announces Elon Musk

Twitter Blue subscribers can now upload videos of even longer duration of up to two hours or 8 GB, announced Elon Musk on Thursday night. “Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!,” he wrote on the social media platform. Read more

In update to policy, Google to delete accounts not used for at least 2 years. Check details

To reduce the risk of inactive Google accounts getting ‘compromised,’ the tech giant on Tuesday announced an update to its inactivity policy. Under the new guidelines, any Google account that has not been used for at least 2 years, will be deleted; previously, this applied to accounts not used for 2 years. Read more

Apple announces new features for people with cognitive disabilities; hearing, vision & speech issues

Apple announced on Tuesday it has previewed new software features for cognitive vision, hearing , mobility accessibility, and those for people who cannot speak, or were at risk of losing their ability to speak. Read more

WhatsApp introduces Chat Lock feature to ‘hide’ your chats

For increased privacy, Meta on Monday announced a ‘Chat Lock’ feature for WhatsApp, saying in a blog post that the feature will be an additional layer of security for a user's ‘most intimate’ conversations. Read more

Google's new features will identify fake AI pictures

Google is adding two new features to its image search to reduce the spread of misinformation, especially now that artificial intelligence tools have made the creation of photorealistic fakes trivial. Read more