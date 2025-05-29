Tecno Pova Curve 5G launched in India at Rs.15999: Check specs, features, and more

Tecno has launched a new affordable smartphone, the Pova Curve 5G, in India. The smartphone focuses on three key pillars: design, AI, and signal, apart from being just Rs.15999. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, which currently powers several mid-rangers. Alongside a powerful processor, the smartphone impressive design and camera capabilities. Therefore, the Tecno Pova Curve 5G could offer powerful features, AI experiences, and more. Therefore, if you have been looking for a budget-friendly smartphone, then this new smartphone could be a great option for you. Know what the Tecno Pova Curve has in store for buyers.(Tecno)

Also read: Realme Neo 7 Turbo key features tipped online ahead of May 29 launch: Here’s what to expect

Tecno Pova Curve 5G: Specifications and features

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G comes with a starship-inspired design with a 7.45mm curved frame. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. The display is also protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Pova Curve 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the Tecno Pova Curve 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 64MP main camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. On the front, it includes a 13MP selfie camera. The smartphone also records 4K video from both cameras.

Also read: Alcatel V3 Ultra, V3 Pro and V3 Classic launched in India with NXTPAPER display tech - Details

For lasting battery life, the Pova Curve 5G is backed by a 5500mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Lastly, the smartphone runs on HiOS 15 based on Android 15.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G: Price and availability

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G comes in three attractive colours: Magic Silver, Neon Cyan, and Geek Black. The Pova Curve 5G will come at a starting price of Rs.15999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 8GB+128GB version will be priced at Rs.16999. The sale for the smartphone will go live on June 5, 2025, on Flipkart.

Also read: Moto G96 key specs, design and colour options tipped online - All details

Tecno is also offering pre-book offers for the Pova Curve 5G. Buyers can get exclusive benefits and assured gifts along with the chance to win a Royal Enfield motorcycle, scooter, free screen replacement, extended warranty, vouchers, and more.