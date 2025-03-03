Tecno reveals world's thinnest smartphone before iPhone 17 Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge- All details

Smartphone companies have started a new trend of bringing powerful slim phones with Samsung and Apple being the biggest competitors in the race. While we were busy talking about Apple’s iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Tecno revealed the world's thinnest smartphone, the Spark Slim, with just 5.75 mm of thickness. Not much about the smartphone has been revealed, but the company will showcase the new Tecno Spark Slim at the MWC 2025 with more details about its specifications and features. Not only is it the slimmest smartphone, but it also packs a large battery and a camera setup, which may attract buyers. However, the Tecno Spark Slim comes with a catch, which may come as a shock to tech enthusiasts. Therefore, know about the world's thinnest smartphone. Tecno Spark Slim, a concept smartphone which will be showcased at the MWC 2025.(Tecno)

Tecno Spark Slim: World's thinnest smartphone

Tecno reveals a new smartphone, the Spark Slim, which is being advertised as the “world's thinnest smartphone.” The smartphone will be showcased at MWC 2025 with its slim features and design. However, the catch is that the Spark Slim is a concept smartphone, and it currently does not have an official launch date. Therefore, Tecno plans to showcase its new concept phone, which may or may not hit the global smartphone market. Despite being a concept phone, it is gaining much popularity for being just 5.75mm in thickness. If launched, the smartphone could give tough competition to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air, which could fall under a similar thickness bracket.

Apart from being a slimmer smartphone model, the Spark Slim offers some eye-catching specifications and features that may stun competitors and smartphone buyers who are looking for innovation from Apple and Samsung. According to Tecno, the Tecno Spark Slim is backed by a 5200mAh battery which is just 4.04mm thick. It features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Tecno said that the smartphone is powered by a “high-performance octa-core chip”; however, it did not reveal the processor's name. The smartphone also features a 50MP dual-camera setup and a 13MP front-facing camera. The Tecno Spark Slim is built with a recycled aluminium body and stainless steel frame.

