Tekken 8 reveals final character in the roster, drops teaser trailer | Watch
With a mix of veterans and debutants, Tekken 8 has finally completed it's roster. Here's the final list with the latest addition of the new character.
The wait is over!
Tekken 8 has revealed the final character in the roster with a trailer. The character is Reina, the illegitimate child of Heihachi Mishima.
The game's roster boasts of some fan-favourite characters such as Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima, while introducing new ones like Victor Chevalier and Azucena Milagros. The addition of these new characters has been received by fans with excited positivity. They have praised them for their peculiar fighting styles. Well, in the last Bandai Namco has dropped a bomb with the trailer introducing Reina's voguish gameplay.
Tekken 8: Reina
The trailer starts off at the Mishima family dojo, the Tekken stage, surrounded by statues of demons. Then it shows Reina rising from her throne and battling every fighter that has been revealed in the roster till now.
Additionally, as a heritage, being the child of the longtime villain Tekken patriarch, her attacks are imbued with purple lightning. She also gets special round interactions with other members of the bloodline, Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama.
With Heihachi dead, it seems the makers have posed Reina as the replacement as she shares the same lightning powers and moves as her father.
Some similarities between the two include Heihachi's trademark headbutt, stomp, palm thrust, the well-known Electric Wind God First uppercut and her rage art finisher.
Watch the trailer below.
Tekken 8: Social Media Reaction to Reina's reveal
Fans of the video game have been elated by the character's announcement. Many stepped up to social media to praise the addition.
“It's 6 am and I didn't sleep at all yet for you, you were worth everything 🙃” wrote a fan on X.
“My headcanon is that Heihachi died and reincarnated into a kusogaki with villainess complex. Here comes my new main, Reina,” wrote another.
“Holy sht I'm in love with Reina's design” praised another fan.
Tekken 8: Final Roster
Alisa Bosconovich
Asuka Kazama
Azucena Ortiz
Bryan Fury
Claudio Serafino
Devil Jin
Feng Wei
Hwoarang
Jack-8
Jin Kazama
Jun Kazama
Kazuya Mishima
King
Kuma
Lars Alexandersson
Lee Chaolan
Leo Kliesen
Leroy Smith
Lili
Ling Xiaoyu
Marshall Law
Nina Williams
Panda
Paul Phoenix
Raven
Reina
Sergei Dragunov
Shaheen
Steve Fox
Victor Chevalier
Yoshimitsu
Zafina
