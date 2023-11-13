Tekken 8 reveals final character in the roster, drops teaser trailer | Watch

The wait is over! With Heihachi dead, it seems the makers have posed Reina as the replacement as she shares the same lightning powers and moves as her father.

Tekken 8 has revealed the final character in the roster with a trailer. The character is Reina, the illegitimate child of Heihachi Mishima.

The game's roster boasts of some fan-favourite characters such as Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima, while introducing new ones like Victor Chevalier and Azucena Milagros. The addition of these new characters has been received by fans with excited positivity. They have praised them for their peculiar fighting styles. Well, in the last Bandai Namco has dropped a bomb with the trailer introducing Reina's voguish gameplay.

Tekken 8: Reina

The trailer starts off at the Mishima family dojo, the Tekken stage, surrounded by statues of demons. Then it shows Reina rising from her throne and battling every fighter that has been revealed in the roster till now.

Additionally, as a heritage, being the child of the longtime villain Tekken patriarch, her attacks are imbued with purple lightning. She also gets special round interactions with other members of the bloodline, Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama.

With Heihachi dead, it seems the makers have posed Reina as the replacement as she shares the same lightning powers and moves as her father.

Some similarities between the two include Heihachi's trademark headbutt, stomp, palm thrust, the well-known Electric Wind God First uppercut and her rage art finisher.

Watch the trailer below.

Tekken 8: Social Media Reaction to Reina's reveal

Fans of the video game have been elated by the character's announcement. Many stepped up to social media to praise the addition.

“It's 6 am and I didn't sleep at all yet for you, you were worth everything 🙃” wrote a fan on X.

“My headcanon is that Heihachi died and reincarnated into a kusogaki with villainess complex. Here comes my new main, Reina,” wrote another.

“Holy sht I'm in love with Reina's design” praised another fan.

Tekken 8: Final Roster

Alisa Bosconovich

Asuka Kazama

Azucena Ortiz

Bryan Fury

Claudio Serafino

Devil Jin

Feng Wei

Hwoarang

Jack-8

Jin Kazama

Jun Kazama

Kazuya Mishima

King

Kuma

Lars Alexandersson

Lee Chaolan

Leo Kliesen

Leroy Smith

Lili

Ling Xiaoyu

Marshall Law

Nina Williams

Panda

Paul Phoenix

Raven

Reina

Sergei Dragunov

Shaheen

Steve Fox

Victor Chevalier

Yoshimitsu

Zafina

