The best exhaust fans: Our top 10 picks to keep the kitchen, bathroom smell-free

Exhaust fans for homes play a crucial role in maintaining indoor air quality. These fans efficiently remove pollutants, excess moisture, and cooking odours, enhancing overall ventilation. Available in various sizes and styles, they offer energy-efficient solutions for kitchens, bathrooms, and utility spaces, contributing to a healthier and more comfortable living environment. However, like for all consumer items, how does one decide which exhaust fan is ideal? A good indicator to judge would be user ratings. We have bunched together some of the top-rated exhaust fans for you. Top-rated exhaust fans: Bring home of these small home appliances and breathe easy.

Lets just understand why such relatively small home appliances become so essential in any contemporary home. Modern living in compact spaces has made exhaust fans indispensable. Tight quarters in urban dwellings confine strong smells and fumes, leaving little room for them to dissipate naturally. Kitchens and bathrooms, often lacking proper ventilation, accumulate moisture and odours that can compromise indoor air quality. Exhaust fans emerge as essential tools, swiftly removing pollutants and enhancing ventilation. In apartments, where windows may not suffice, these fans efficiently channel unwanted air outdoors, mitigating the impact of confined spaces. As contemporary living trends toward compactness, exhaust fans prove vital in ensuring a comfortable, healthy and odour-free indoor environment.

A word on why exhaust fan is indispensable. An exhaust fan in the kitchen is indispensable, serving beyond merely eliminating strong odours. It provides crucial protection against potentially harmful fumes and smoke produced during cooking. Rapidly evacuating airborne particles, the fan prevents the accumulation of grease, pollutants and carbon monoxide. This not only preserves indoor air quality but also safeguards the health of occupants. Moreover, it contributes to maintaining a clean kitchen environment by preventing the formation of sticky residues on surfaces. In essence, a kitchen exhaust fan is a vital component for both culinary comfort and overall safety in modern households.

1) Lifelong LLEF150 150 mm Exhaust Fan for Kitchen, Bathroom with Strong Air Suction, Rust Proof Body and Dust Protection Shutters (2-Year Warranty, White)

The Lifelong LLEF150 150 mm Exhaust Fan is a reliable choice for kitchens and bathrooms. Featuring strong air suction, it ensures efficient ventilation, while its rust-proof body enhances durability. Equipped with dust protection shutters, it maintains cleanliness. The product comes with a 2-year warranty, providing assurance of its quality and longevity. In an elegant white finish, this exhaust fan seamlessly blends with interiors, making it a practical and aesthetically pleasing addition to any home.

Specifications of Lifelong LLEF150 150 mm Exhaust Fan:

150 mm size

Strong air suction capability

Rust-proof body for enhanced durability

Dust protection shutters

2-year warranty, providing peace of mind

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient ventilation with strong air suction Limited colour options (available only in white) Rust-proof body ensures a longer lifespan May be slightly more expensive compared to basic models

2) atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan (150mm) with BLDC Motor | Easy to Clean | 1+1 Year Warranty (White)

The Atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan (150mm) with BLDC Motor combines efficiency and convenience. Powered by a BLDC motor, it ensures energy savings and smooth operation. The white finish adds a clean and contemporary look to any space. With an easy-to-clean design, maintenance is hassle-free. The product is backed by a 1+1 year warranty, providing users with confidence in its reliability. This exhaust fan offers a blend of performance and durability, making it a smart choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan (150mm) with BLDC Motor:

150mm size

BLDC motor for energy efficiency

Easy-to-clean design

White colour for a clean aesthetic

1+1 year warranty for added assurance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Limited colour options (available only in white) Easy-to-clean design enhances maintenance May have a higher initial cost compared to traditional exhaust fans

3) atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan (200mm) with BLDC Motor | Easy to Clean | 1+1 Year Warranty (Black)

The Atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan (200mm) with BLDC Motor is a stylish and efficient choice for ventilation. Featuring a powerful BLDC motor, it ensures energy savings and smooth performance. The sleek black design adds a modern touch to any space. Easy to clean, this fan simplifies maintenance. With a 1+1 year warranty, it provides reliability and peace of mind. Enhance your home's ventilation with this black Efficio Exhaust Fan, offering a blend of functionality and aesthetics.

Specifications of Atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan (200mm) with BLDC Motor:

200mm size for enhanced ventilation

BLDC motor for energy efficiency

Sleek black design

Easy-to-clean construction

1+1 year warranty for added assurance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient ventilation with a powerful BLDC motor Limited colour options (available only in black) Stylish black design adds a modern touch May have a higher initial cost compared to traditional exhaust fans

4) AERIX Vento 150mm Round Axial Exhaust fan with pure copper motor | Suitable for kitchen, office with high suction and attractive look | 1 Year warranty

The AERIX Vento 150mm Round Axial Exhaust Fan is a reliable choice for various spaces. Its pure copper motor ensures durability and efficient performance. Designed for kitchens and offices, it boasts high suction capabilities. The attractive round form adds a pleasing aesthetic to any environment. Backed by a 1-year warranty, this exhaust fan offers both style and functionality, making it a practical addition for those seeking reliable ventilation solutions in their spaces.

Specifications of AERIX Vento 150mm Round Axial Exhaust Fan:

150mm size for versatile application

Pure copper motor for durability and efficiency

Suitable for kitchens and offices

High suction capability for effective ventilation

Attractive round design enhances aesthetics

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable performance with a pure copper motor Limited size options Versatile application in kitchens and offices One-year warranty might be shorter compared to other models

5) Luminous Vento Axial 150 mm Exhaust Fan For Kitchen, Bathroom, Office with Less Wattage, Noiseless Operation and Plastic Body (White)

6) V-Guard Aerotide 6 Exhaust Fan; Speed: 1350 RPM; Sweep: 15 cm and Air Delivery 330 m³/Hr (White) (Blade Size: 6 inch)

The V-Guard Aerotide 6 Exhaust Fan is a high-performance solution for effective ventilation. With a swift speed of 1350 RPM and a 15 cm sweep, it ensures rapid air circulation. The impressive air delivery of 330 m³/hr enhances overall ventilation in various spaces. The white color and a 6-inch blade size contribute to its sleek design. Elevate your indoor air quality with this powerful and compact exhaust fan, providing both efficiency and aesthetic appeal to your living spaces.



Specifications of V-Guard Aerotide 6 Exhaust Fan:

Speed: 1350 RPM

Sweep: 15 cm

Air Delivery: 330 m³/hr

Colour: White

Blade Size: 6 inch

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed performance for efficient ventilation Limited colour options (available only in white) Compact design with a 6-inch blade for versatile installation May be more suitable for smaller spaces due to the 6-inch blade size.

7) Usha Crisp Air Premia CV 260mm Exhaust Fan (White)

The Usha Crisp Air Premia CV 260mm Exhaust Fan in white is a reliable choice for efficient ventilation. With a 260mm size, it ensures ample air circulation in various spaces. The fan is designed for optimum performance and durability. Its clean white finish adds a sleek touch to any environment. Elevate your indoor air quality with this Usha exhaust fan, providing a balance of functionality and aesthetics for a comfortable living space.

Specifications of Usha Crisp Air Premia CV 260mm Exhaust Fan:

Size : 260mm

: 260mm Colour : White

: White Type : Exhaust Fan

: Exhaust Fan Brand : Usha

: Usha Design: Crisp Air Premia CV

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Optimal 260mm size for efficient ventilation Limited colour options (available only in white) Trusted brand with Usha's reputation for quality May have a higher initial cost compared to basic models.

8) Myy Brand Wall Air Ventilation Hole Closer Exhaust Fan Chimney Vent Pipe Back Cover Mosquito Net Dust Controller White (6 Inch Round 3 Psc)

The Myy Brand Wall Air Ventilation Hole Closer is an essential addition to enhance home ventilation. With a 6-inch round design, it efficiently closes exhaust fan chimneys, providing a protective cover against dust and mosquitoes. The white finish adds a clean aesthetic to the environment. This set includes 3 pieces, ensuring comprehensive coverage for multiple areas. Elevate your living space with this practical and aesthetically pleasing solution to control dust and keep unwanted pests at bay.

Specifications of Myy Brand Wall Air Ventilation Hole Closer:

Design : 6 Inch Round

: 6 Inch Round Colour : White

: White Material : Durable construction

: Durable construction Quantity : 3 pieces in the set

: 3 pieces in the set Functionality: Ventilation Hole Closer, Mosquito Net, Dust Controller

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficiently closes exhaust fan chimneys, enhancing ventilation control Limited colour options (available only in white) Mosquito net and dust controller features provide added protection May not be compatible with exhaust fans of different sizes or designs.

9) HEWA Onyx 6 inch 150mm Exhaust Fan HIGH SPEED 2000 RPM Copper motor with 2 year warranty (Black)

The HEWA Onyx 6-inch 150mm Exhaust Fan delivers powerful ventilation with its high-speed 2000 RPM copper motor. In a sleek black design, it adds a modern touch to any space. The durable copper motor ensures longevity and efficient performance. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this exhaust fan provides confidence in its reliability. Elevate your home's air quality with the HEWA Onyx, offering a perfect blend of style and functionality for effective and efficient ventilation.

Specifications of HEWA Onyx 6-inch 150mm Exhaust Fan:

Size : 6 inches (150mm)

: 6 inches (150mm) Speed : High speed, 2000 RPM

: High speed, 2000 RPM Motor : Copper motor for durability

: Copper motor for durability Colour : Black

: Black Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed performance for effective ventilation Limited colour options (available only in black) Durable copper motor backed by a 2-year warranty May have a higher initial cost compared to basic models.

10) Bajaj Maxima DX 200 mm Exhaust Fan (Black)

The Bajaj Maxima DX 200 mm Exhaust Fan in sleek black is a powerful ventilation solution. With a 200mm size, it ensures effective air circulation in various spaces. The fan boasts durability and efficiency, contributing to a healthier living environment. Its stylish black design adds a contemporary touch to any room. Elevate your indoor air quality with the Bajaj Maxima DX, providing both functionality and aesthetics for a comfortable and modern living space.

Specifications of Bajaj Maxima DX 200 mm Exhaust Fan:

Size: 200mm

Colour: Black

Type: Exhaust Fan

Brand: Bajaj

Model: Maxima DX

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful ventilation with a 200mm size Limited colour options (available only in black) Stylish black design for a modern aesthetic May have a higher initial cost compared to basic models.

Product Name Power Source Room Type Wattage Lifelong LLEF150 150 mm Exhaust Fan Electric Kitchen, Bathroom 15 Watts atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan (150mm) Electric Electricity 11 Watts atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan (200mm) Electric Corded Electric 16 Watts AERIX Vento 150mm Round Axial Exhaust Fan Electric Kitchen, Office Not specified Luminous Vento Axial 150 mm Exhaust Fan Electric Kitchen, Bathroom, Office 55 Watts V-Guard Aerotide 6 Exhaust Fan Electric Not specified 35 Watts Usha Crisp Air Premia CV 260mm Exhaust Fan Electric Bathroom, Kitchen 19 Watts Myy Brand Wall Air Ventilation Hole Closer Exhaust Fan Not specified Not specified Not specified HEWA Onyx 6 inch 150mm Exhaust Fan Electric Office, Shop, Kitchen, Bathroom 19 Watt Hours Bajaj Maxima DX 200 mm Exhaust Fan Electric Bathroom, Kitchen 28 Watts

Best value for money

The Lifelong LLEF150 150 mm Exhaust Fan stands out as the best value for money product with its strong air suction, rust-proof body, and dust protection shutters, complemented by a 2-year warranty. Offering essential features at an affordable price, it ensures efficient ventilation for kitchens and bathrooms. The combination of durability, performance, and warranty makes it a cost-effective choice, providing excellent value for those seeking a reliable exhaust fan without compromising on quality.







Best overall product

The Usha Crisp Air Premia CV 260mm Exhaust Fan stands out as an overall excellent product. With its efficient ventilation, white aesthetic, and 2-year warranty, it offers a perfect blend of performance and reliability. Its powerful copper motor ensures durability and effective air circulation, making it a standout choice for various spaces. The sleek design, coupled with a comprehensive warranty, makes it an ideal choice for those seeking a high-quality exhaust fan that excels in both functionality and aesthetics.





How to buy best exhaust fan in India

To choose the best exhaust fan in India, consider factors like size, room type, and motor type. Measure the room for appropriate sizing and select a fan suitable for kitchens, bathrooms, or offices. Opt for energy-efficient models with features like BLDC motors for lower power consumption. Look for noise levels, build quality, and warranty. Research customer reviews for performance feedback. Brands like Usha, Bajaj, and Atomberg offer reliable options. Evaluate your specific needs, compare specifications, and prioritize energy efficiency and durability for a wise purchase.

