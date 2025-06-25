These 4 iPhone 17 Pro camera upgrades may you want to upgrade

Over the past few years, Apple has gradually upgraded its iPhones by bringing new but subtle enhancements that make people want to upgrade. Last year, we saw the integration of Apple Intelligence and the addition of a camera capture button among the other upgrades. This year, the iPhone 17 series is also slated for major upgrades. While we already have an idea about the A19 Pro chip for the performance, a new sturdier design, and others. However, this year Apple is going big on camera upgrades for iPhone 17 Pro models, which may sway people to upgrade. Therefore, if you are waiting for the iPhone 17 series or looking for a camera-centric phone, then you may want to wait for the September launch. iPhone 17 Pro models are getting awaited camera upgrades this year.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 17 Pro camera upgrades: 4 reasons to upgrade

New telephoto lens: Over the years, we have seen Apple integrate 12MP cameras for iPhone. However, this year we may see less of 12MP sensors in the iPhone 17 series. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Pro may include a new 48MP telephoto lens, offering a greater default zoom capability. This may come as a worthy upgrade for portrait and zoom lovers.

Multi-cam video recording: Apple is rumoured to bring exclusive video recording features to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This year, the camera app may include a new multi-cam video recording that will enable users to capture from multiple rear lenses or combine multiple phones for different angles.

Upgraded front camera: Apple is also getting rid of its 12MP TrueDepth front-facing camera with the iPhone 17 series. This year, all iPhone 17 models are slated to get a 24MP TrueDepth front camera, which may come as a worthy and much-needed upgrade after years. Therefore, we can say that Apple is finally transitioning from its old 12MP camera strategy.

A new camera module: This year, Apple is rumoured to bring a slightly new camera module design for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The smartphones are expected to get an expanded camera island with a similar lens placement, but certain elements like the flash may shift the corners of the camera bar. This may give iPhones a unique look, but we are yet to experience their true benefits.

The above-mentioned upgrades are based on rumour and speculation; therefore, take the information with a grain of salt. However, if these rumours are true, then the iPhone 17 Pro models look quite promising in terms of the camera.