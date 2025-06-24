These are 4 must try NotebookLM alternatives for research and podcast generation

NotebookLM is an amazing tool for research, allowing you to work with any file, website or even a YouTube video. It brings together multiple AI research features in one platform. However, if you’re interested in just one specific feature of NotebookLM, here are a few alternatives that I have personally tested. Turn your notes into podcasts with these top NotebookLM alternatives.

Slider.ai

If you are looking for a service that can replicate the NotebookLM feature to create an AI-powered chat with source files you upload, then try Slider. There are many services on the internet about chatting with PDF files, but this one caught my attention because of its isolated answers.

This service only answers questions related to the PDF files you upload. It refuses to answer any other question unrelated to the PDF files. This is not only good for privacy but also ensures that the AI won’t generate inaccurate or unrelated answers.

Nouswise

Next up is Nousewise. If you are after a complete NotebookLM-like experience, then this is the best service for you. You can upload your sources and Nousewise AI will generate summaries, answer questions and even generate a podcast-style audio overview related to the source files.

The interface is clean and the AI chat responses are only grounded on the sources you provided. So it won’t hallucinate and give inaccurate results related to other information from the internet or its dataset.

GenFM by ElevenLabs

If podcast is the only feature from NotebookLM you are after, then check out the GenFM app. This app is available for both Android and iOS and generates podcasts using the sources you provide. It generates professional and engaging podcasts with amazing audio quality that is easy to understand and sounds fantastic.

NoteGPT

If you want a long YouTube video to be summarised or want it to turn into an AI chat, then try NoteGPT. This tool quickly summarises long videos and gives you a synopsis of them. You can then use the AI chat box to ask questions about the video. This tool also grounds the answers on the video content only, which is again good for privacy and accuracy.