These waterproof smartwatches can handle your workouts, swims and monsoon commutes with ease
The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is is going on with discounts on waterproof smartwatches that are built for workouts, swimming, travel and everyday wear.
Our Picks
Premium watch
Value for money
Budget friendly
Best for workout
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Premium watchApple Watch Series 11 GPS 46mm Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - M/LView Details
₹40,999
Value for moneySamsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Smartchoice) (Silver, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | Bluetooth | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep and Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68View Details
₹10,499
Amazfit Active 2 Premium (Smartchoice) 44mm Smart Watch, Sapphire Glass Display, Free Silicon Strap, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM, iOS & Android, 2000 Nits, 160+ Sports Mode, Black LeatherView Details
₹10,549
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]View Details
Budget friendlyNoise Alt Watch 1 Smart Watch 1.32” AMOLED Display, Built-in GPS, AI Suite, Functional Rotating Crown, 1000NITS Brightness, Upto 14 Days Battery - Chosen GreenView Details
₹5,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
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A smartwatch is something you wear almost all day, so it should be able to keep up with your lifestyle. Whether you're working out, swimming, travelling or simply getting caught in the rain, a good waterproof smartwatch gives you one less thing to worry about. The best part is that you no longer have to spend a fortune to get one with reliable water resistance.
The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is going on, making it a great time to upgrade. With discounts available across budget and premium smartwatches, this is your chance to pick a wearable that can comfortably handle everyday use, fitness sessions and even a dip in the pool.
PREMIUM WATCH
1. Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 46mm Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - M/L
The Apple Watch Series 11 is a polished smartwatch for iPhone users who want premium health tracking, smooth performance and excellent app support. It builds on Apple's reliable ecosystem with advanced fitness features, accurate GPS and a bright Always-On display. Fast charging, improved battery life and seamless integration with iOS make it a dependable companion for workouts, notifications and everyday use.
Specifications
VALUE FOR MONEY
2. Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Smartchoice) (Silver, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | Bluetooth | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep and Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68
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The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic combines a timeless watch design with modern smart features. Its rotating bezel makes navigation effortless, while Samsung's health suite offers ECG, blood pressure monitoring, sleep coaching and body composition tracking. The vibrant AMOLED display and Wear OS provide access to thousands of apps, making it a great companion for Galaxy smartphone users.
Specifications
3. Amazfit Active 2 Premium (Smartchoice) 44mm Smart Watch, Sapphire Glass Display, Free Silicon Strap, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM, iOS & Android, 2000 Nits, 160+ Sports Mode, Black Leather
The Amazfit Active 2 Premium stands out by offering premium materials and useful fitness features at a competitive price. Sapphire glass improves durability, while built-in GPS, more than 160 sports modes and impressive battery life make it suitable for everyday fitness enthusiasts. With attractive Amazon sale discounts, it becomes one of the best value-for-money smartwatches available in this price segment.
Specifications
4. OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]
The OnePlus Watch 2R delivers an excellent balance between performance and battery life. Powered by Wear OS 4 and Snapdragon W5, it handles apps smoothly while still lasting up to four days on a single charge. Dual-frequency GPS, Bluetooth calling and over 100 workout modes add plenty of versatility. With Amazon sale offers, it easily ranks among the strongest value-for-money Wear OS smartwatches.
Specifications
BUDGET FRIENDLY
5. Noise Alt Watch 1 Smart Watch 1.32” AMOLED Display, Built-in GPS, AI Suite, Functional Rotating Crown, 1000NITS Brightness, Upto 14 Days Battery - Chosen Green
The Noise Alt Watch 1 focuses on delivering premium-looking hardware without stretching your budget. It features an AMOLED display, built-in GPS, AI-powered tools and a rotating crown for easier navigation. The long battery life makes it practical for daily use, while Amazon sale discounts further improve its value, making it an attractive option for first-time smartwatch buyers.
Specifications
6. Amazfit Bip Max 50mm Smartwatch, 2.07" AMOLED Display, 20 Days of Battery, GPS, 4GB Storage, Offline Maps, Fitness Tracker, Hybrid Training, 150+ Sports, HYROX Mode, 5 ATM for Android & iPhone, Silver
The Amazfit Bip Max is designed for users who prioritise battery life and outdoor fitness. Its large AMOLED display offers excellent visibility, while built-in GPS, offline maps and 4GB storage make it a capable companion for running, hiking and travelling. With support for over 150 sports modes and HYROX training, it delivers plenty of features without compromising on endurance.
Specifications
BEST FOR WORKOUT
7. Garmin Vivoactive 5, Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch, AMOLED Display, Up to 11 Days of Battery |Slate Aluminum Bezel with Black Case and Silicone Band
The Garmin vívoactive 5 is built for users who want detailed fitness insights without stepping into premium running watch territory. It offers accurate GPS tracking, advanced wellness features, sleep coaching and Garmin's trusted training ecosystem. Its impressive battery life and comprehensive health monitoring make it an excellent everyday smartwatch. During the Amazon sale, it offers particularly strong value for fitness-focused buyers.
Specifications
8. Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, LTE, Silver) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index
The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 introduces faster performance, a brighter display and enhanced health tracking with Samsung's latest 3nm processor. Dual-frequency GPS improves outdoor accuracy, while features such as ECG, blood pressure monitoring, vascular load tracking and the Anti-oxidant Index provide a more complete health experience. LTE connectivity also lets you stay connected without carrying your smartphone.
Specifications
9. Forerunner 265 Music GPS Running Smartwatch,Amoled Touchscreen, Battery Upto 13 Days, HRV Status & Advanced Sleep Monitoring, SPO2,Morning Report, Track Running, Cross Training with Black Band
The Garmin Forerunner 265 Music is an outstanding smartwatch for runners and endurance athletes. It combines Garmin's advanced training metrics with onboard music storage, multiband GPS and detailed recovery insights. The AMOLED display is easy to read during workouts, while the long battery life makes it suitable for marathon training, trail running and everyday fitness tracking.
Specifications
10. Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm LTE, Black) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index
The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic blends a premium stainless steel design with Samsung's latest smartwatch technology. Its iconic rotating bezel remains one of the easiest ways to navigate Wear OS, while the powerful 3nm processor keeps everything running smoothly. Combined with LTE connectivity, advanced health tracking and durable construction, it is a premium choice for Android users seeking a traditional watch aesthetic.
Specifications
Factors to consider when buying a waterproof smartwatch
- Water resistance rating: Choose a 5ATM-rated smartwatch if you plan to swim regularly.
- Fitness tracking: Look for accurate heart rate, GPS and activity tracking.
- Battery life: A longer-lasting battery means less charging and more time wearing it.
- Display: A bright AMOLED display is easier to read outdoors and in sunlight.
- Compatibility: Make sure the smartwatch works well with your Android phone or iPhone.
Top 3 features of best smartwatches
|Smartwatches
|Display
|Processor
|Battery
|Apple Watch Series 11
|1.96-inch Always-On Retina LTPO OLED
|Apple S11 SiP
|Up to 24 hours
|Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic
|1.3-inch Super AMOLED
|Exynos W930
|Up to 40 hours
|Amazfit Active 2 Premium
|1.32-inch AMOLED
|Amazfit proprietary chipset
|Up to 10 days
|OnePlus Watch 2R
|1.43-inch AMOLED
|Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 + BES2700
|Up to 100 hours
|Noise Alt Watch 1
|1.32-inch AMOLED
|Noise proprietary chipset
|Up to 14 days
|Amazfit Bip Max
|2.07-inch AMOLED
|Amazfit proprietary chipset
|Up to 20 days
|Garmin vívoactive 5
|1.2-inch AMOLED
|Garmin proprietary processor
|Up to 11 days
|Samsung Galaxy Watch8
|1.47-inch Super AMOLED
|Exynos W1000 (3nm)
|Up to 30 hours
|Garmin Forerunner 265 Music
|1.3-inch AMOLED
|Garmin proprietary processor
|Up to 13 days
|Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic
|1.34-inch Super AMOLED
|Exynos W1000 (3nm)
|Up to 30 hours
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More