Thinking of buying a 75 inch smart TV in 2026? Read this before spending your money

A large 75 inch smart TV looks like a nice addition to your room until you start watching content on it and something feels off. The screen looks too big, the picture is not as sharp as expected or the sound quality does not match the size of the screen. At this size, even the smallest compromise feels big because you spend a lot money on this thing.

Read this before bringing home a 75 inch smart TV.

While its easy to get drawn in by the offer or sale price but a massive TV needs to match your space, usage and expectations. Otherwise it quickly turns from an exciting purchase to expensive regret. I am not discouraging you to buy a large smart TV, I just want you to think again so you know exactly what you are signing up for.

Is your room actually suitable for a 75 inch TV?

If your viewing distance is around 8 to 12 feet, a 75 inch TV works well and feels immersive. Anything closer can feel overwhelming, especially with lower quality content. Also consider wall space and lighting, as glare and cramped placement can ruin the experience.

Are you choosing the right display technology and picture quality?

A 75 inch screen needs at least 4K resolution to look sharp. Look for good brightness and HDR support for better contrast. QLED works well for bright rooms, while OLED offers deeper blacks, but comes at a higher cost.

Will the built in sound and smart features meet your expectations?

Most large TVs still come with average speakers that struggle to fill a room. If you want a cinematic feel, you will likely need a soundbar. For smart features, go for a smooth and widely supported platform like Google TV for better app access.

Are you prepared for connectivity needs and future upgrades?

Make sure the TV has at least three HDMI ports for set top boxes, consoles and streaming devices. Features like eARC and higher refresh rates can be useful if you plan to upgrade your setup later or use it for gaming.

Our top picks

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{{^usCountry}} This Samsung 75-inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV delivers sharp visuals with PurColour technology and HDR support for improved contrast and colour depth. Powered by Tizen OS, it offers a smooth smart experience with access to streaming apps and voice control. The large display enhances cinematic viewing, while 4K upscaling improves lower-resolution content. Its slim design blends well with modern interiors, making it suitable for spacious living rooms and everyday entertainment needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This Samsung 75-inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV delivers sharp visuals with PurColour technology and HDR support for improved contrast and colour depth. Powered by Tizen OS, it offers a smooth smart experience with access to streaming apps and voice control. The large display enhances cinematic viewing, while 4K upscaling improves lower-resolution content. Its slim design blends well with modern interiors, making it suitable for spacious living rooms and everyday entertainment needs. {{/usCountry}}

Specifications Display 75-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD OS Tizen HDR Supported Upscaling 4K Reasons to buy Large immersive display Smooth smart interface Reasons to avoid Average audio output No QLED panel

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the large screen and clear picture quality, especially for films and sports, though some mention the audio could be better.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for Samsung reliability, large display size, and consistent 4K performance for daily entertainment.

This Xiaomi 75-inch 4K Smart TV offers a large display with Dolby Vision support for enhanced contrast and vibrant colours. Running on Google TV, it provides seamless access to apps, voice control, and personalised recommendations. The sleek design and minimal bezels improve viewing immersion. It balances performance and affordability, making it suitable for users seeking a large-screen smart television experience without entering premium pricing segments.

Specifications Display 75-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD OS Google TV HDR Dolby Vision Audio Standard Reasons to buy Affordable large screen Google TV integration Reasons to avoid Average sound performance Limited premium features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight value for money and appreciate the large display and easy-to-use Google TV interface.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for an affordable 75-inch experience with smart features and decent picture quality.

The TCL 75V6B 75-inch 4K Smart TV features a bezel-less design that enhances viewing immersion. It supports HDR content for improved brightness and contrast, while Google TV ensures access to apps and voice control. Its large display suits living rooms and family entertainment setups. The TV offers decent picture clarity and smooth streaming performance, making it a practical choice for those wanting a budget-friendly large-screen smart television.

Specifications Display 75-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD OS Google TV HDR Supported Design Bezel-less Reasons to buy Budget-friendly large screen Clean design Reasons to avoid Moderate brightness Basic audio output

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the value pricing and large display size, though some mention average brightness levels.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for an affordable large TV with reliable smart features.

The TCL 75V6C 75-inch 4K Smart TV builds on its predecessor with improved panel performance and Dolby Vision support. Google TV ensures seamless content access, voice commands, and personalised recommendations. Its metallic bezel-less design enhances aesthetics, while the large display delivers immersive viewing for films and sports. With smooth performance and decent motion handling, it is a strong mid-range option for those upgrading to a bigger screen.

Specifications Display 75-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD OS Google TV HDR Dolby Vision Design Metallic bezel-less Reasons to buy Improved HDR support Good design quality Reasons to avoid Sound could be better Not suited for premium users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the improved picture quality and sleek design, though some mention average sound output.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for balanced performance and improved visuals in a large-screen format.

The VW 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV delivers vibrant colours using QLED panel technology, enhancing brightness and contrast compared to standard LED TVs. It runs on Google TV, offering smooth access to streaming apps and voice commands. The bezel-less design adds a modern touch, while the large display makes it suitable for home theatre setups. Positioned as a value QLED option, it balances affordability with improved display performance.

Specifications Display 75-inch QLED Resolution 4K UHD OS Google TV HDR Supported Design Bezel-less Reasons to buy QLED colour enhancement Competitive pricing Reasons to avoid Brand reliability perception Audio needs improvement

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the QLED display and value pricing, though some mention concerns about long-term durability.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for QLED visuals at a more accessible price point.

The Vu Vibe Series 75-inch 4K Smart TV offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for a cinematic viewing experience. Its Google TV platform provides smooth navigation and voice-enabled control. Designed with a focus on sound, it delivers better audio compared to many budget TVs. The large screen and slim design make it ideal for living rooms, while its balanced feature set makes it a strong value-focused choice.

Specifications Display 75-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD OS Google TV HDR Dolby Vision Audio Dolby Atmos Reasons to buy Better audio performance Good value features Reasons to avoid Limited premium display tech Average brightness

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight strong audio output and good value for money, especially for large rooms.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its balanced audio-visual performance at a competitive price.

The Philips 75-inch QD Mini LED 4K Smart TV combines Quantum Dot technology with Mini LED backlighting for improved brightness, contrast, and colour precision. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support enhance the cinematic experience, while the Google TV platform ensures smooth smart functionality. The advanced display technology allows better local dimming and deeper blacks, making it suitable for premium viewing environments and users seeking high-end picture quality.

Specifications Display 75-inch QD Mini LED Resolution 4K UHD OS Google TV HDR Dolby Vision Audio Dolby Atmos Reasons to buy Excellent contrast and brightness Premium display technology Reasons to avoid Higher price range Limited availability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the superior picture quality and brightness, especially in well-lit rooms.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for premium Mini LED display performance and cinematic viewing quality.

Why you can trust our recommendations

This selection of smart TVs is based on hands-on evaluation of dozens of smart TVs across budget and premium segments. The recommendations are completely independent and are never influenced by brands or partnerships, ensuring honest and practical choices for you.

I have more than 7 years of experience in reviewing consumer tech and have reviewed dozens of smart TVs during my career.

While reviewing smart TVs, I tested and compared different display technologies to understand which one offers the best picture quality, which I also used to pick these smart TVs.

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FAQs What is the ideal viewing distance for a 75 inch TV? A viewing distance of around 8 to 12 feet works best for a 75 inch screen. Sitting too close can make the picture feel overwhelming and expose lower resolution flaws.

Is 4K resolution enough for a 75 inch TV? Yes, 4K is the minimum you should consider at this size. It ensures sharper visuals and a better overall viewing experience compared to lower resolutions.

Do I need a soundbar with a 75 inch smart TV? Most built in speakers are not powerful enough for such a large screen. Adding a soundbar can significantly improve clarity and overall audio experience.

Which display type is better for a 75 inch TV? QLED is great for bright rooms with better brightness levels. OLED offers deeper blacks and better contrast, but usually comes at a higher price.

How many HDMI ports should a 75 inch TV have? At least three HDMI ports are recommended for flexibility. This allows you to connect multiple devices like set top boxes, gaming consoles and streaming devices easily.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Amit Rahi ...Read More For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read Less

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