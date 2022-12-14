YouTube brings change to video uploading process. See details

YouTube has changed the way videos are uploaded on the video streaming platform. In a tweet, YouTube informed users that from now on, while uploading a file, they will see an estimate of how long the file will take to be processed across different quality levels (SD, HD, 4K) before it gets uploaded.

“more info, less guessing…starting today, you'll see time estimates for how long it'll take to finish processing your uploads across different video quality levels (SD, HD, &4k), so you can decide the right time to hit publish,” tweeted YouTube on Wednesday.

more info, less guessing⏳



⌚starting today, you’ll see time estimates for how long it’ll take to finish processing your uploads across different video quality levels (SD, HD, & 4k), so you can decide the right time to hit publish! 📹



more here: https://t.co/XyfjKzjqSu pic.twitter.com/YFq4jzLNTO — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 13, 2022

Previously, the procedure to upload a video on the website had two different waiting periods. While the first part showed the time needed to upload the file from your computer/laptop to your YouTube account, the second part showed how long the file will take to be processed into a full-quality video.

The new feature merges both parts into one, which means that users will take less time than before to upload a clip.

According to the Google-owned service, higher qualities such as HD and 4K may take more time to process.

Also, the feature has been released for some users as of now, and a wider rollout will take place soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON