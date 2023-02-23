This OPPO smartphone, which has MRP of 39k, available for ₹21k. Details here
The deal is available on e-commerce website Amazon, and is for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant.
If you want to buy a premium segment smartphone, Oppo's Reno 8 5G is an option you may consider. The smartphone has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹38,999, but customers can get it for a discount of as much as ₹18,050.
Offer on Reno 8 5G
According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the offer is available on Amazon. There are two ways in which customers can purchase Reno 8 5G: with or without an exchange offer.
If they choose not to avail the offer, they get a cash discount of ₹9,109, reducing the price to ₹29,890. On this, you get an additional ₹2,000 off on payments from an HSBC Bank cards, and ₹1,500 on Bank of Baroda (BoB) cards. The maximum discount in this case, therefore, is ₹11,109, and the final reduced price is ₹27,890.
On the other hand, if you choose to avail the offer, you get up to ₹18,050 off, bringing down Reno 8 5G's cost to ₹20,949.
Reno 8 5G: Features
It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 processor, and is charged by a 4,500 mAh battery, which supports 80 W SuperVOOC fast charging. For photography, there is a 32 MP front camera for selfies and videos, and a triple camera setup on the back. For connectivity, there are features such as Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB type-C port, and more.