Home / Technology / This OPPO smartphone, which has MRP of 39k, available for 21k. Details here

This OPPO smartphone, which has MRP of 39k, available for 21k. Details here

technology
Published on Feb 23, 2023 02:01 PM IST

The deal is available on e-commerce website Amazon, and is for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant.

Oppo's Reno 8 5G smartphone.
Oppo's Reno 8 5G smartphone.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

If you want to buy a premium segment smartphone, Oppo's Reno 8 5G is an option you may consider. The smartphone has a maximum retail price (MRP) of 38,999, but customers can get it for a discount of as much as 18,050.

Offer on Reno 8 5G

According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the offer is available on Amazon. There are two ways in which customers can purchase Reno 8 5G: with or without an exchange offer.

If they choose not to avail the offer, they get a cash discount of 9,109, reducing the price to 29,890. On this, you get an additional 2,000 off on payments from an HSBC Bank cards, and 1,500 on Bank of Baroda (BoB) cards. The maximum discount in this case, therefore, is 11,109, and the final reduced price is 27,890.

On the other hand, if you choose to avail the offer, you get up to 18,050 off, bringing down Reno 8 5G's cost to 20,949.

Reno 8 5G: Features

It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 processor, and is charged by a 4,500 mAh battery, which supports 80 W SuperVOOC fast charging. For photography, there is a 32 MP front camera for selfies and videos, and a triple camera setup on the back. For connectivity, there are features such as Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB type-C port, and more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
oppo
oppo
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out