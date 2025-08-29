TikTok India starts hiring for these job roles in Gurgaon. Will the ban be removed…

TikTok India has opened recruitment for two positions at its Gurgaon office. The company has posted jobs on LinkedIn for “Content Moderator (Bengali Speaker) Trust and Safety” and “Wellbeing Partnership and Operations Lead, Trust and Safety.” Before the ban, TikTok had an estimated 200 million users in India.(representative image/unsplash)

The hiring comes after the TikTok India website became accessible again a few weeks ago, sparking speculation that the Indian government may have lifted the ban on the app.

Government sources have not confirmed any change in TikTok’s status, and the app continues to be unavailable on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology recently said that reports that TikTok may be accessible in India are incorrect.

“The Government of India has not issued any unblocking order for TikTok. Any such statement or news is false and misleading,” government sources said.

TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, was among 59 mobile applications banned by the Indian government in June 2020. Other banned apps included UC Browser and WeChat. The government cited concerns that these apps were prejudicial to India’s sovereignty, security, and public order.

The ban came amid heightened tensions between India and China, following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes in eastern Ladakh. The decision was backed by then Union Home Minister Amit Shah and approved by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla before the IT ministry issued the formal order.

Officials had noted that the banned apps were reportedly leaking user data, including location information, and transferring it to servers in China. Certain apps, including beauty and selfie camera apps, were also flagged for containing objectionable content.

Before the ban, TikTok had an estimated 200 million users in India. Concerns over Chinese-made hardware and software, including potential backdoors, have also been cited in India and other countries, particularly in the context of 5G networking equipment.