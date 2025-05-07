Tim’s had a bad week: Meta CEO takes swipe at Apple over court ruling

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the stage at Stripe Sessions 2025 and used the opportunity to draw a sharp contrast between Apple and Google, as the tech giants face increased scrutiny over app marketplace rules. In a conversation with Stripe CEO John Collison, Zuckerberg delivered a pointed quip in reference to Apple’s latest legal setback in the US. While Zuckerberg’s comment may have sounded lighthearted, it underscored the ongoing tension between Apple and other tech companies over platform control. (AP)

Asked about the recent court decision that forced Apple to relax its App Store restrictions, Zuckerberg replied, “Tim’s had a bad week,” referring to Apple CEO Tim Cook. “I’m not gonna pile on, but I like Sundar,” he added, nodding approvingly to Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

While Zuckerberg’s comment may have sounded lighthearted, it underscored the ongoing tension between Apple and other tech companies over platform control. Meta and other developers have long criticised Apple’s closed ecosystem, particularly its restrictions on alternative payment systems and commissions on in-app purchases.

A longstanding rivalry

The Meta chief’s jab echoes a years-old dig from Tim Cook, who during Facebook’s congressional privacy hearings once remarked, “I wouldn’t be in this situation,” when asked how he would respond if he were Zuckerberg.

The rivalry between Apple and Meta has only intensified in recent years, especially as Apple introduced privacy features that affected Meta’s advertising revenue. Meanwhile, Apple’s App Store policies remain a central point of legal and regulatory challenge globally.

Stripe gains from Apple’s setback

For Stripe, Apple’s loosening of in-app purchase rules is good news. The payment company is actively encouraging developers to adopt its tools for processing out-of-app transactions, now that Apple must allow links to external payment platforms without taking a commission.

While Zuckerberg was willing to praise Google, it's worth noting that Epic Games continues to challenge both Apple and Google in court over what it describes as anti-competitive practices. The difference in marketplace openness may be one of degree rather than substance.

AI and social disconnection

Beyond the App Store commentary, Zuckerberg also struck a more serious note at the event, sharing his concern that artificial intelligence may worsen social disconnection and lead to fewer real-world friendships, highlighting a broader challenge for tech companies as they double down on AI development.