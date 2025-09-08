Tomorrow, iPhone 17 could get display upgrade that even budget Androids offered years ago

iPhone 17 launch is tomorrow at Apple's Awe Dropping event, which starts at 10.30PM Indian Standard Time on 9 September. At the event, Apple is expected to bring four new iPhone 17 models: the vanilla iPhone 17, the vanilla iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, out of all these models, the vanilla iPhone 17 could get one upgrade that might make it one of the most value-for-money phones in the market. iPhone 17 model is tipped to come in 6 new shades, giving buyers a variety of colour options during purchase.(Majin Bu/X)

Yes, we are talking about a 120Hz display, a feature that has eluded Apple's vanilla models for several years now. Yes, even the iPhone 16 does not have a 120Hz display; it continues to ship with a 60Hz OLED panel. But what is interesting is that Android phones have had it for years, especially budget Android phones.

Read on for the details.

120Hz display for iPhone 17: Details

Multiple reports have so far said that the iPhone 17 vanilla model will debut a 120Hz display. This display, however, may not be as good as the Pro models. Why? Because the Pro models might have LTPO technology, which might not trickle down to the vanilla models.

We have seen this in Android phones, wherein mid-range and entry-level Android phones have had 120Hz support for years. However, there mostly have not been LTPO panels, which are the higher-end type found in the Pro models and Android flagships. That does not mean the panels would be inferior. In fact, if 120Hz OLED panels come to the base iPhone, the smoothness will be on a par with the iPhone 17 Pro, if not identical.

The difference lies in how low the refresh rate can go. For instance, the iPhone 16 Pro’s display can go all the way from 1Hz to 120Hz, but this may not be the case with a non-LTPO panel, which could make it slightly less efficient when it comes to battery life.

For a phone that costs upwards of ₹ 70,000, 120Hz is non-negotiable in 2025

Well, the iPhone 16 costs ₹79,900 in India, and for that money, you are not getting a 120Hz display. Now, if you think about it, Android phones that are similarly priced, let’s say the OnePlus 13, have a 120Hz AMOLED LTPO panel, which looks much superior to the iPhone 16 in terms of both brightness and fluidity.

So, it makes little sense for Apple to offer a 60Hz panel on a device that costs a premium. With the iPhone 17 finally supporting 120Hz, Apple could bridge this gap and convince some buyers who were previously holding out to finally make the jump.