Too many smartwatches, too many promises; These five genuinely earned a place on my wrist

Choosing a smartwatch today is not as straightforward as it used to be. Every brand promises better health tracking, smarter features, longer battery life, and a smoother overall experience. That makes it hard to tell which are genuinely worth buying. To find out, I compared smartwatches across different price segments, using them for workouts, sleep tracking, notifications, Bluetooth calling, and everyday wear.

Not every premium smartwatch impressed; some affordable alternatives delivered a far better overall experience (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

I did not focus solely on technical specifications. Instead, I looked at what matters in day-to-day use, including comfort, battery life, display quality, fitness tracking, software experience, and overall value. Some smartwatches exceeded my expectations, while others fell short despite their premium price tags. After spending enough time with each one, these five stood out for all the right reasons and are the smartwatches I would actually buy.

For many people, a smartwatch should simply make everyday life easier. The Redmi Watch 5 Lite does exactly that, offering fitness tracking, Bluetooth calling, built-in GPS, and a battery life of up to days. It delivers the features most buyers want without unnecessary complexity.

Specifications BATTERY Up to 18 days DISPLAY 1.96-inch AMOLED CHIPSET Xiaomi Proprietary GPS Built-in GNSS (5-system GPS) SOFTWARE HyperOS DURABILITY 5ATM water resistance Reasons to Buy Bright AMOLED display Built-in GPS Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Limited third-party apps No Wear OS Plastic build

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the bright display, reliable battery life, and built-in GPS, noting the watch offers excellent value for money. Reviews also praise the smooth interface and Bluetooth calling, though some users would like access to more apps and greater customisation options.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is a sensible choice for anyone seeking premium smartwatch features without paying a premium price. It strikes an impressive balance among fitness tracking, battery life, everyday convenience, and overall value, making it well-suited to most first-time buyers.

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The Amazfit Bip 6 proves that a well-rounded smartwatch need not carry a flagship price tag. It prioritises the features most people use every day, including accurate fitness tracking, reliable battery life, built-in GPS, and a bright display that is easy to read in any lighting.

Specifications BATTERY Up to 14 days DISPLAY 1.97-inch AMOLED (up to 2,000 nits) CHIPSET Amazfit proprietary platform GPS Built-in 5-system GNSS SOFTWARE Zepp OS with Zepp App DURABILITY 5ATM water resistance Reasons to Buy Bright AMOLED display Accurate GPS tracking Excellent battery life Reasons to Avoid No app ecosystem like Wear OS No wireless charging Limited smart features compared to flagship watches

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Bip 6 for its vibrant display, long-lasting battery life, reliable GPS, and comfortable design. Reviews also praise its fitness-tracking accuracy, although some users would like a richer app ecosystem and more advanced smartwatch features.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Amazfit Bip 6 is an excellent choice if fitness and battery life matter more than installing third-party apps. It offers a polished everyday experience, reliable health tracking, and premium hardware at a price that undercuts many established smartwatch rivals.

The OnePlus Watch 2R may not be the newest smartwatch, but that works in its favour. With its price now significantly lower than at launch, it delivers a premium Wear OS experience, long battery life, and reliable fitness tracking that still rivals those of many newer Android wearables.

Specifications BATTERY Up to 100 hours (Smart Mode), up to 12 days (Power Saver) DISPLAY 1.43-inch AMOLED (466 × 466) CHIPSET Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 + BES2700BP GPS Dual-frequency L1+L5 GNSS SOFTWARE Wear OS 4 + RTOS DURABILITY IP68 + 5ATM water resistance Reasons to Buy Excellent battery life Smooth Wear OS experience Accurate dual-frequency GPS Reasons to Avoid Android only No LTE option Large case may not suit everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the OnePlus Watch 2R for its long-lasting battery life, smooth performance, vibrant display, and comfortable design. Reviews also appreciate the full Wear OS experience, though some users find the watch slightly large for smaller wrists.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The OnePlus Watch 2R is an easy recommendation for Android users who want a full Wear OS experience without spending flagship money. Even two years after launch, it remains fast and feature-rich, with battery life that many newer smartwatches still struggle to match.

If you want the full Android smartwatch experience, the Galaxy Watch 7 is hard to overlook. It brings together a refined Wear OS interface, accurate health tracking, Galaxy AI features, and fast performance, all in a premium design, making it one of the most well-rounded smartwatches for Android users.

Specifications BATTERY Up to 40 hours DISPLAY 1.5-inch Super AMOLED (44mm) CHIPSET Exynos W1000 (3nm) GPS Dual-frequency GPS SOFTWARE Wear OS 5 with One UI Watch DURABILITY Sapphire Crystal, IP68, 5ATM, MIL-STD-810H Reasons to Buy Excellent health tracking Smooth Wear OS experience Bright AMOLED display Reasons to Avoid Battery lasts about a day Works best with Samsung phones

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Galaxy Watch 7 for its smooth performance, accurate health tracking, vibrant display, and premium build quality. Reviews also praise its seamless integration with Samsung phones, though battery life remains the most common complaint among everyday users.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Galaxy Watch 7 is an excellent choice for Android users seeking a premium smartwatch with minimal compromises. It combines reliable fitness tracking, a polished software experience, and advanced health features into a package that remains easy to recommend despite its shorter battery life.

The Pixel Watch 3 feels like the smartwatch Google always wanted to build. It combines a refined Wear OS experience with excellent Fitbit-powered health tracking, a brighter display, and a comfortable design that disappears on your wrist, making it one of the best premium companions for Android users.

Specifications BATTERY Up to 24 hours (up to 36 hours with Battery Saver) DISPLAY 1.2-inch or 1.4-inch LTPO AMOLED (up to 2,000 nits) CHIPSET Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 + Cortex M33 co-processor GPS Dual-band GPS SOFTWARE Wear OS 5 DURABILITY 5ATM water resistance, IP68 Reasons to Buy Excellent health tracking Smooth Wear OS experience Bright AMOLED display Reasons to Avoid Battery lasts around a day Some Fitbit features require a subscription Best suited to Android phones

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Pixel Watch 3 for its comfortable fit, responsive performance, accurate Fitbit health tracking, and polished software. Reviews also highlight the brighter display, though daily charging and some subscription-based Fitbit features are recurring points of criticism.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Pixel Watch 3 is a compelling choice for Android users who value health insights as much as smart features. It delivers one of the most polished Wear OS experiences, blending accurate fitness tracking, thoughtful software, and a comfortable design into an everyday smartwatch.

Q1. Should you choose a Wear OS smartwatch or a fitness-focused smartwatch?

Choose a Wear OS smartwatch if you want apps, Google services, contactless payments, and a richer smartwatch experience. If battery life and fitness tracking matter more than third-party apps, a fitness-focused smartwatch is often the better choice.

Q2. What matters more when buying a smartwatch: battery life or features?

It depends on how you plan to use it. A feature-rich smartwatch may need daily charging, while models with simpler software often last a week or more. The best choice is one that balances battery life, health tracking, and smart features around your everyday needs.

How Do These Smartwatches Stack Up?

Smartwatch Battery Display Chipset Redmi Watch 5 Lite Up to 18 days 1.96-inch AMOLED Xiaomi HyperOS platform Amazfit Bip 6 Up to 14 days 1.97-inch AMOLED (up to 2,000 nits) Amazfit proprietary platform OnePlus Watch 2R Up to 100 hours (Smart Mode), up to 12 days (Power Saver) 1.43-inch AMOLED Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 + BES2700BP Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Up to 40 hours 1.5-inch Super AMOLED (44mm) Exynos W1000 (3nm) Google Pixel Watch 3 Up to 24 hours (up to 36 hours with Battery Saver) 1.2-inch / 1.4-inch LTPO AMOLED (up to 2,000 nits) Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 + Cortex M33 co-processor

Also Read:

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The reason I swapped my smartwatch for a smart ring may surprise you

Most Apple Watch users miss these 7 useful features that can save time every single day

Questions Every Smartwatch Buyer Should Ask Is a premium smartwatch worth the extra money? If you use features like GPS, contactless payments, voice assistants, and third-party apps regularly, a premium smartwatch is worth considering. Otherwise, a good mid-range model often delivers better overall value.

Should you buy a smartwatch from the same brand as your phone? In most cases, yes. A smartwatch from the same brand usually offers tighter integration, more features, and a smoother overall experience than pairing devices from different brands.

Do all smartwatches support phone calls? No. Bluetooth calling and standalone cellular calling are different features. Some smartwatches only let you answer calls when your phone is nearby, while LTE-enabled models can make and receive calls independently.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.