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Too many smartwatches, too many promises; These five genuinely earned a place on my wrist

Weeks of testing exposed the difference between marketing and reality, highlighting five smartwatches that consistently performed across daily use.

Updated on: Aug 4, 2026, 16:36:17 IST
By Shubh Bhushan
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Choosing a smartwatch today is not as straightforward as it used to be. Every brand promises better health tracking, smarter features, longer battery life, and a smoother overall experience. That makes it hard to tell which are genuinely worth buying. To find out, I compared smartwatches across different price segments, using them for workouts, sleep tracking, notifications, Bluetooth calling, and everyday wear.

Not every premium smartwatch impressed; some affordable alternatives delivered a far better overall experience (Aishwarya Panda-HT)
Not every premium smartwatch impressed; some affordable alternatives delivered a far better overall experience (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

I did not focus solely on technical specifications. Instead, I looked at what matters in day-to-day use, including comfort, battery life, display quality, fitness tracking, software experience, and overall value. Some smartwatches exceeded my expectations, while others fell short despite their premium price tags. After spending enough time with each one, these five stood out for all the right reasons and are the smartwatches I would actually buy.

For many people, a smartwatch should simply make everyday life easier. The Redmi Watch 5 Lite does exactly that, offering fitness tracking, Bluetooth calling, built-in GPS, and a battery life of up to days. It delivers the features most buyers want without unnecessary complexity.

Specifications

BATTERY
Up to 18 days
DISPLAY
1.96-inch AMOLED
CHIPSET
Xiaomi Proprietary
GPS
Built-in GNSS (5-system GPS)
SOFTWARE
HyperOS
DURABILITY
5ATM water resistance

Reasons to Buy

Bright AMOLED display

Built-in GPS

Long battery life

Reasons to Avoid

Limited third-party apps

No Wear OS

Plastic build

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the bright display, reliable battery life, and built-in GPS, noting the watch offers excellent value for money. Reviews also praise the smooth interface and Bluetooth calling, though some users would like access to more apps and greater customisation options.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is a sensible choice for anyone seeking premium smartwatch features without paying a premium price. It strikes an impressive balance among fitness tracking, battery life, everyday convenience, and overall value, making it well-suited to most first-time buyers.

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The Amazfit Bip 6 proves that a well-rounded smartwatch need not carry a flagship price tag. It prioritises the features most people use every day, including accurate fitness tracking, reliable battery life, built-in GPS, and a bright display that is easy to read in any lighting.

Specifications

BATTERY
Up to 14 days
DISPLAY
1.97-inch AMOLED (up to 2,000 nits)
CHIPSET
Amazfit proprietary platform
GPS
Built-in 5-system GNSS
SOFTWARE
Zepp OS with Zepp App
DURABILITY
5ATM water resistance

Reasons to Buy

Bright AMOLED display

Accurate GPS tracking

Excellent battery life

Reasons to Avoid

No app ecosystem like Wear OS

No wireless charging

Limited smart features compared to flagship watches

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Bip 6 for its vibrant display, long-lasting battery life, reliable GPS, and comfortable design. Reviews also praise its fitness-tracking accuracy, although some users would like a richer app ecosystem and more advanced smartwatch features.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Amazfit Bip 6 is an excellent choice if fitness and battery life matter more than installing third-party apps. It offers a polished everyday experience, reliable health tracking, and premium hardware at a price that undercuts many established smartwatch rivals.

The OnePlus Watch 2R may not be the newest smartwatch, but that works in its favour. With its price now significantly lower than at launch, it delivers a premium Wear OS experience, long battery life, and reliable fitness tracking that still rivals those of many newer Android wearables.

Specifications

BATTERY
Up to 100 hours (Smart Mode), up to 12 days (Power Saver)
DISPLAY
1.43-inch AMOLED (466 × 466)
CHIPSET
Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 + BES2700BP
GPS
Dual-frequency L1+L5 GNSS
SOFTWARE
Wear OS 4 + RTOS
DURABILITY
IP68 + 5ATM water resistance

Reasons to Buy

Excellent battery life

Smooth Wear OS experience

Accurate dual-frequency GPS

Reasons to Avoid

Android only

No LTE option

Large case may not suit everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the OnePlus Watch 2R for its long-lasting battery life, smooth performance, vibrant display, and comfortable design. Reviews also appreciate the full Wear OS experience, though some users find the watch slightly large for smaller wrists.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The OnePlus Watch 2R is an easy recommendation for Android users who want a full Wear OS experience without spending flagship money. Even two years after launch, it remains fast and feature-rich, with battery life that many newer smartwatches still struggle to match.

If you want the full Android smartwatch experience, the Galaxy Watch 7 is hard to overlook. It brings together a refined Wear OS interface, accurate health tracking, Galaxy AI features, and fast performance, all in a premium design, making it one of the most well-rounded smartwatches for Android users.

Specifications

BATTERY
Up to 40 hours
DISPLAY
1.5-inch Super AMOLED (44mm)
CHIPSET
Exynos W1000 (3nm)
GPS
Dual-frequency GPS
SOFTWARE
Wear OS 5 with One UI Watch
DURABILITY
Sapphire Crystal, IP68, 5ATM, MIL-STD-810H

Reasons to Buy

Excellent health tracking

Smooth Wear OS experience

Bright AMOLED display

Reasons to Avoid

Battery lasts about a day

Works best with Samsung phones

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Galaxy Watch 7 for its smooth performance, accurate health tracking, vibrant display, and premium build quality. Reviews also praise its seamless integration with Samsung phones, though battery life remains the most common complaint among everyday users.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Galaxy Watch 7 is an excellent choice for Android users seeking a premium smartwatch with minimal compromises. It combines reliable fitness tracking, a polished software experience, and advanced health features into a package that remains easy to recommend despite its shorter battery life.

The Pixel Watch 3 feels like the smartwatch Google always wanted to build. It combines a refined Wear OS experience with excellent Fitbit-powered health tracking, a brighter display, and a comfortable design that disappears on your wrist, making it one of the best premium companions for Android users.

Specifications

BATTERY
Up to 24 hours (up to 36 hours with Battery Saver)
DISPLAY
1.2-inch or 1.4-inch LTPO AMOLED (up to 2,000 nits)
CHIPSET
Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 + Cortex M33 co-processor
GPS
Dual-band GPS
SOFTWARE
Wear OS 5
DURABILITY
5ATM water resistance, IP68

Reasons to Buy

Excellent health tracking

Smooth Wear OS experience

Bright AMOLED display

Reasons to Avoid

Battery lasts around a day

Some Fitbit features require a subscription

Best suited to Android phones

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Pixel Watch 3 for its comfortable fit, responsive performance, accurate Fitbit health tracking, and polished software. Reviews also highlight the brighter display, though daily charging and some subscription-based Fitbit features are recurring points of criticism.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Pixel Watch 3 is a compelling choice for Android users who value health insights as much as smart features. It delivers one of the most polished Wear OS experiences, blending accurate fitness tracking, thoughtful software, and a comfortable design into an everyday smartwatch.

Q1. Should you choose a Wear OS smartwatch or a fitness-focused smartwatch?

Choose a Wear OS smartwatch if you want apps, Google services, contactless payments, and a richer smartwatch experience. If battery life and fitness tracking matter more than third-party apps, a fitness-focused smartwatch is often the better choice.

Q2. What matters more when buying a smartwatch: battery life or features?

It depends on how you plan to use it. A feature-rich smartwatch may need daily charging, while models with simpler software often last a week or more. The best choice is one that balances battery life, health tracking, and smart features around your everyday needs.

How Do These Smartwatches Stack Up?

Smartwatch

Battery

Display

Chipset

Redmi Watch 5 LiteUp to 18 days1.96-inch AMOLEDXiaomi HyperOS platform
Amazfit Bip 6Up to 14 days1.97-inch AMOLED (up to 2,000 nits)Amazfit proprietary platform
OnePlus Watch 2RUp to 100 hours (Smart Mode), up to 12 days (Power Saver)1.43-inch AMOLEDSnapdragon W5 Gen 1 + BES2700BP
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7Up to 40 hours1.5-inch Super AMOLED (44mm)Exynos W1000 (3nm)
Google Pixel Watch 3Up to 24 hours (up to 36 hours with Battery Saver)1.2-inch / 1.4-inch LTPO AMOLED (up to 2,000 nits)Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 + Cortex M33 co-processor

Also Read:

Smartwatches and screenless wristbands both track your health. Which one should you wear every day?

The reason I swapped my smartwatch for a smart ring may surprise you

Most Apple Watch users miss these 7 useful features that can save time every single day

  • Is a premium smartwatch worth the extra money?

    If you use features like GPS, contactless payments, voice assistants, and third-party apps regularly, a premium smartwatch is worth considering. Otherwise, a good mid-range model often delivers better overall value.

  • Should you buy a smartwatch from the same brand as your phone?

    In most cases, yes. A smartwatch from the same brand usually offers tighter integration, more features, and a smoother overall experience than pairing devices from different brands.

  • Do all smartwatches support phone calls?

    No. Bluetooth calling and standalone cellular calling are different features. Some smartwatches only let you answer calls when your phone is nearby, while LTE-enabled models can make and receive calls independently.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

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Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
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